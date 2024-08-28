What is the Nectar Premier Copper mattress, and should you buy it in the Labor Day sales?

The Nectar Premier Copper mattress was once the brand's top-of-the-line cooling mattress. It's since been replaced by the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam mattress, which has a cooling cover but otherwise focuses on pressure relief. So, is it still worth buying a Nectar Premier Copper mattress – and is it even available anymore?

Hot sleepers, you're in luck. The Nectar Premier Copper mattress is still available from third-party vendors – and it'll likely drop in price during this year's Labor Day mattress sales. If you're still shopping around for a new mattress, our best mattress guide includes our top-recommended beds for all budgets and types of sleeper.

But first, keep reading to find out if the Nectar Premier Copper is the right mattress for your needs, and learn how you can save on this specialist cooling bed.

What is the Nectar Premier Copper mattress?

(Image credit: Nectar)

The Nectar Premier Copper is the brand’s former top-of-the-line mattress, available in both an all-foam and hybrid version. During our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review we tested the all-foam version. Our lead tester was impressed with its cooling credentials, ranking it highly in our best cooling mattress guide.

Designed to keep sleepers cool while easing aches and pains, the Nectar Premier Copper offers more robust temperature regulation than the flagship Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress, which tops our guide to the best memory foam mattresses – although that, too, has undergone a slight design change.

If you’re looking for the latest from Nectar, then the new Nectar Luxe Memory Foam mattress is the obvious choice. This has a 3" therapeutic memory foam layer for enhanced pressure relief, along with an upgraded cooling cover. It's available as a hybrid, as well.

However, if you’re a very hot sleeper, the Nectar Premier Copper is still the better choice, as it contains phase change materials (PCM) that adapt to your body temperature, along with a cooling cover infused with copper fibers. It's no longer available from Nectar directly but you can still find it at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Mattress Firm.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Design

A 14" mattress with five layers, either all-foam or hybrid

Cool-touch cover woven with polyethylene and copper fibers

Comfort foam has phase change material for additional temp regulation

The Nectar Premier Copper is a 14" mattress with five layers. On top is a cover woven with polyethylene and copper fibers. It feels cool to the touch and is designed to draw heat away from the surface. Although you can unzip and remove this cover, Nectar strongly advises against doing this to maintain the integrity of the mattress (and prevent possible exposure to fiberglass).

The cover of the Nectar Premier Copper mattress is cool to the touch (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

That's followed by a 4" comfort layer of high-density foam infused with gel and phase change materials, which allows it to adapt to your body temperature whilst contouring your body. Underneath that is a 1" layer of transitional foam for support. At the base is a 9" dense foam core or a layer of 8" wrapped coils paired with a 1" stability foam layer in the hybrid version.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Performance

Excellent cooling, especially for a foam mattress

Suited for side sleepers and couples who run hot

Below-average edge support

We evaluated the Nectar Premier Copper mattress in all key areas of performance, following our testing methodology. Here's how it fared for temperature regulation, pressure relief, motion isolation, and edge support.

Temperature Regulation

The Nectar Premier Copper’s big selling point is its ability to keep sleepers cool at night. During our review, our testers found it did a great job of wicking away moisture and body heat – impressively so for a memory foam mattress during one very hot summer. The cover felt soothing to the touch, as advertised.

Pressure Relief

The Nectar Premier Copper does an excellent job of providing pressure relief, with the mattress being particularly suited to side sleepers. In this position, our testers felt cradled and supported around the shoulders and hips, with their weight evenly distributed and their spine aligned. There’s not as much sinkage as you’ll see in some of the best mattresses for side sleepers, but it’s more than enough to keep the joints comfortable and provide pressure relief.

Our testers preferred the Nectar Premier Copper mattress most for side sleeping. (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

We didn’t feel that the Nectar Premier Copper was suited to stomach sleepers as it’s just too soft, and our heavier back sleepers also felt that it dipped too much under the lumbar. If that sounds like you, take a look at our guide to the best firm mattresses.

Motion Isolation

Memory foam mattresses generally do a great job of absorbing motion, and that includes the Nectar Premier Copper. If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, you shouldn’t be disturbed by their movements. This is due to the foam layers at the top of the mattress isolating motion and keeping the bed stable as someone moves about.

The Nectar Premier Copper mattress aced our drop tests. (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

We tested motion transfer with a wine glass and a 10lb weight at varying distances to see whether the wine glass fell over and registered nothing more than a wobble – even from only 4" away.

Edge Support

This is by far the weakest area of performance for the Nectar Premier Copper, as our testers did not feel comfortable or steady when sitting at the foot of the bed or along the sides. Opting for the hybrid version may yield some improvement here but if you're looking for an all-foam mattress with stable edges, read our Bear Original Mattress review.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Prices & deals

On sale for $1,249 from Amazon and Mattress Firm

Amazon will purportedly honor Nectar's original warranty and trial

With the Nectar Premier Copper now only available from third-party retailers, it’s important to look at the pros and cons of buying elsewhere from the brand itself.

The obvious pro here is still being able to buy the mattress itself, as it’s no longer available on the Nectar website. Third-party retailers are offering discounts and lower prices for Labor Day. A queen-size Nectar Premier Copper mattress is on sale for $1,249 at Amazon and Mattress Firm. (It's marked down to $1,399 at Raymour & Flanigan.)

Amazon also provides Nectar’s 365-night trial and lifetime warranty but the retailer is notorious for making it complicated to return a mattress. Learn more about how to return a mattress to Amazon.

Mattress Firm, on the other hand, offers only a 120-night trial and 10-year warranty, but you do have the option to upgrade to in-home delivery and setup (where available) for $99.99 more. However, stock is limited and will vary by location. You may not be able to try it in-store, either.

Should you buy a Nectar Premier Copper mattress?

Buy the Nectar Premier Copper mattress if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: The Nectar Premier Copper's MO is to reduce sweaty nights and in our experience, it accomplishes that goal.

✅ You share a bed: Whether it's a partner, your pet, or your child, you're unlikely to feel their movements on this memory foam mattress.

✅ You sleep on your side: This may be a firmer mattress than we'd typically recommend for side sleepers, but the Nectar Premier Copper's top memory foam layer and bottom foam layers work well to balance pressure relief and support.

Don't buy the Nectar Premier Copper mattress if...

❌ You weigh over 200lbs: The larger members of our testing panel didn't find the all-foam Nectar Premier Copper supportive enough. You can opt for the hybrid version (with springs) or browse our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people.

❌ Edge support is a priority: All-foam mattresses aren't usually known for having sturdy edges but the Nectar Premier Copper fared below average here.

❌ You sleep on your back or stomach: Average to heavyweight back and stomach sleepers won't find the support they're looking for with this mattress.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: The bottom line

If you're a side sleeper who is seeking salvation from night sweats and hot flashes, you should get on with the Nectar Premier Copper. Opting for the hybrid version will increase the airflow whilst adding a little more bounce, but we were pleasantly surprised by how cool the all-foam version slept. It absorbs movement well, too.

The usual discount during Nectar mattress sales took the Nectar Premier Copper down to $1,299 for a queen size. The current price at Amazon for a queen Nectar Premier Copper is $1,249, but this is standard pricing so we recommend waiting until Labor Day weekend to see if it drops any further.

In general, you’ll see the largest discounts during Black Friday mattress sales so if you’re not in a rush to buy, it may be worth waiting until November – but keep in mind that the Nectar Premier Copper mattress is no longer being produced so when prices drop, you won't want to wait too long.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Alternatives to consider

Whether you want something more affordable or more luxurious than the Nectar Premier Copper mattress, here are a couple of alternatives to consider – both of which are discounted for Labor Day...

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

Best budget alternative: Sealy's entry-level cooling mattress is a fantastic budget buy for hot sleepers. Evergreen sales cut 35% off the MSRP, and you'll also get up to $199 worth of free bedding, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year warranty. For more bounce and airflow, add springs and make it a hybrid. If the Nectar Premier Copper is out of your price range, a queen-size Cocoon by Sealy Chill sells for just $699 – a fantastic value for a cooling mattress. (It's firmer, too.) Read more in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review.