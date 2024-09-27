What is the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress and should you buy it in the fall flash sale?

DreamCloud mattresses regularly feature in our buying guides because of their support, comfort, and luxury feel, with the DreamCloud Hybrid earning second place in this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers guide.

And the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress is no different. Featuring seven layers of foam, which includes contouring quilted gel foam and a cashmere blend cover, this 13” mattress is designed for ultimate comfort. Right now, a flash DreamCloud mattress sale offers the chance to save 50% on all memory foam mattresses plus an extra $100 off at DreamCloud , making a queen size DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam just $949 (was $2,233).

While it’s a great reduction, it’s still a sizable investment and you need to be sure it's the right mattress for you. So, let’s take a closer look at the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress and see if it's worth buying in this month's mattress sales.

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: Overview

Pros 13" profile

Layered support for minimal motion transfer

Moisture-wicking and breathable fabric cover Cons Only one firmness option

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress is DreamCloud’s most popular mattress, sitting between the cheaper DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress and the more luxurious DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress.

It’s a great choice for many types of sleepers, thanks to its medium-firm feel and supportive layers of quilted, gel memory foam. However, the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers tend to offer firmer support through sturdy coil tiers.

Hot sleepers who enjoy the cradling comfort of memory foam will enjoy this mattress due to its dual action cooling cover made from a breathable and moisture wicking cashmere blend. The enhanced stability and motion isolation also makes it a great fit for sleepers sharing beds with partners, children, or furry friends.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: Price and Trials

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress is currently 50% off all sizes plus an extra $100 off in fall flash sale

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Regular DreamCloud sales offer up to 50% off MSRP of most mattresses

We usually see DreamCloud mattress sales during major events and holidays. However, for the past year we have seen a steady discount of up to 50% off their mattresses. So, the current 50% discount plus a further $100 off all DreamCloud memory foam mattresses is an unprecedented saving and one we’d definitely recommend taking advantage of.

Although the discounted price still sits the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam above the best cheap mattresses, you’ll get free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty, so you can be sure you’ve made the right choice.

Here’s the full price list of the mattress at full MSRP:

Twin: $1,480

$1,480 Twin XL : $1,949

: $1,949 Full: $2,546

$2,546 Queen : $2,233

: $2,233 King: $2,668

$2,668 Cal King : $2,671

: $2,671 Split King: $2,842

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam Mattress: Was from $1,480 now from $649 at DreamCloud

There’s 50% off plus a further $100 off the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress in this fall flash sale, taking the queen size down to $949 (was $2,233). You’ll also get a forever warranty, 365-night trial, and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: Design and Materials

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam is 13” tall

The mattress has 5 layers of CertiPUR-US Certified Foams

There’s also a breathable cashmere blend cover

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam’s cover is a cashmere blend, designed for a soft but durable feel that optimises airflow and breathability, having a naturally cooling effect.

This is followed by a quilted gel memory foam layer, a quilted supportive foam layer, and therapeutic gel memory foam layer designed to cushion and contour to your body while offering pressure relief to key areas like the neck, back, shoulders, and hips.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Below this is the dynamic transition layer, made with thicker foam, which helps align the spine and support the lumbar, as well as evenly distributing body weight and absorbing motion transfer.

The final layer of foam is a standard foam base layer designed to provide extra support to the layers above and excellent stability.

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: Comfort and Support

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress has a medium firm feel

Designed to offers adaptive support and proper spine alignment

Good temperature regulation due to the naturally breathable cover

The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam will suit many different types of sleepers due to its medium-firm feel, rated at a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

This will provide adequate support for back sleepers and enough cushioning for side sleepers. However, if you are a stomach sleeper, one of our top picks in our best mattress for stomach sleepers guide will be more suitable. Similarly, if you are a heavier weight sleeper, you may want to consider choosing from the best mattresses for heavy people for more support.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

While memory foam mattresses can sometimes trap more heat than the best hybrid mattresses, the breathable cashmere cover should help sleepers regulate their temperature well. Alongside this, the dynamic transitional layer will absorb motion effectively, meaning you’ll be unlikely to be disturbed by a restless partner.

The layers of gel, quilted foam are designed to provide adaptive and contouring support, meaning no matter what position you sleep in, you should feel cradled. Even if you toss and turn throughout the night, the material should adapt to your every move, making it great for combination sleepers. This will help align your spine throughout the night and support the lumbar.

DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress if…

✅ You’re frequently disturbed by a restless partner: The dynamic transitional layer of this mattress will absorb motion well, meaning if you have a different schedule to your partner or share your bed with children and pets, you’ll be woken up less by their movements.

✅ You experience back pain: The adaptive and contouring medium-firm memory foam will provide extra lumbar support as well as proper spine alignment, no matter your sleeping position.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: The dual action cooling cover with moisture wicking materials will help temperature regulation, cooling hot sleepers throughout the night.

Don’t buy the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress if…

❌ You don’t like the hugging feel of memory foam: Even though this mattress is adaptive, the memory foam will give a hugging sensation as you sink into it.

❌ You want a soft or firm mattress: The DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam only comes in a medium-firm option, meaning those who want to sink in or sit on top of the mattress may not enjoy the feel.

❌ You want a cheap mattress: Despite the excellent 50% plus $100 off discount, the DreamCloud Premier is still not considered a ‘cheap’ mattress. The DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress may be more suitable if you want to stick to a lower budget.