My top 3 queen mattresses are on sale for under $1,000 this weekend — save up to $750

If you're planning on shopping for a top-quality queen mattress this weekend, then I'm pleased to tell you that there are plenty on sale right now for under $1,000. One standout deal means you can get $750 off a queen-size Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress at Awara Sleep.

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is the best mattress for affordable organic luxury, but it's not the only queen mattress deal to shop this weekend. DreamCloud is also offering affordable luxury with 50% of its queen-size DreamCloud Hybrid, while Cocoon by Sealy are selling their cooling queen-size Chill Mattress for $699.

As a sleep writer, I track mattress deals, so I know these are some of the best mattress sales to shop this weekend. They not only offer generous discounts, but also generous extras, too; all three queen mattresses come with a warranty, sleep trial, and free shipping, with DreamCloud and Awara also offering free returns.

1. Queen Cocoon by Sealy Chill: $1,079 $699 at Cocoon by Sealy

Our testers for the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review loved how affordable the Chill Mattress is for a cooling bed, and they were particularly impresses with its cooling cover supportive but cushioning feel. The Cocoon by Sealy sale knocks 35% off their cooling memory foam mattress, and you can add code EXTRA25 to knock an additional $25 off (taking the price of a queen down to $674). You can even take home free cooling pillows and sheets, too.

2. Queen Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: $1,699 $949 at Awara

Right now, you can save $750 on a queen-size Awara Natural Hybrid, the best organic mattress for those on a budget. If you need bedding, you can also pick up a discounted bundle. Our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review found this natural bed to offer a luxuriously thick and supportive sleep surface, and its 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty is particularly generous, too.

3. Queen DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $1,332 $665 at DreamCloud

Our DreamCloud mattress review ranks this as the best queen mattress for couples thanks to its strong motion isolation and a luxurious feel that suits all sleepers. A 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale makes this luxurious hybrid a bargain, knocking a queen down to just $665. Plus, a 365-night trial, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty sweeten the deal.

What is a queen size mattress?

A queen-size mattress measures 60”x 80”, so smaller than a king size but significantly bigger than a full. As the most popular mattress size in America, queen mattress are available everywhere in a range of materials, designs, and prices. In fact, every bed in our best mattress guide is available in a queen.