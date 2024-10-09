I'm a sleep writer — here are the 3 Tempur-Pedic pillows I'd buy on Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day features incredible deals on Tempur-Pedic pillows, which are rarely discounted by the brand outside of multi-buy deals or major holiday sales. If you struggle with neck pain or restless sleep, I've rounded up three Tempur-Pedic Prime Day pillow deals worth checking out — including the dual-sided Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow for $49.99 at Amazon (was $119).

Tempur-Pedic features in our overall best mattress guide for the exceptional pressure relief of its NASA-developed Tempur Material. That specialty foam is used in the brand's pillows, too, allowing you to experience Tempur's signature body-conforming comfort and premium support at a more affordable cost.

Once you've found the right Tempur-Pedic pillow for your needs, browse our guide to Amazon Prime Day bedding deals for ways to kit out your bedroom for restful sleep. We're also tracking current Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, which are shaping up to be more substantial than what we saw during July's Prime Day. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are live through tomorrow, so don't wait if you want to take advantage of these deals.

The 3 Tempur-Pedic pillows I'd buy on Prime Day

1. Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow: was $119 now $49.99 for Prime members at Amazon

The unique dual-sided design of this pillow makes it suitable for all kinds of sleepers. The traditional flatter side gives personalized comfort to stomach sleepers while the gently arched side is for those who like to sleep on their side or back. It features the brand's signature Tempur Material to the pressure off your head, neck and shoulders, keeping them all in perfect alignment with the rest of your body. The standard-size pillow is now a massive 58% off, with the price dropping to $49.99. For comparison, it's currently $129 direct from Tempur-Pedic.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow: was from $99 now from $63.49 for Prime members at Amazon

This firm ergonomic pillow is exclusively designed for side and back sleepers to support the natural curve of the head and neck while ensuring a healthy body alignment. The ultra-adaptive Tempur Material is durable and won't sag or lose shape with regular use. It's available in 3 sizes: small, medium and large — and all of them are discounted for Prime Day. A medium-size Tempur-Ergo neck pillow is now available at 35% off, with the price dropping to $64.49 (was $99). You'd be paying $129 for it at Tempur-Pedic direct.

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud King ProHi Memory Foam Pillow: was $189 now $114 for Prime members at Amazon

This high-loft, medium-firm pillow is designed to provide premium comfort and support to side sleepers. A combo of Tempur Material and micro-cushions offer pressure relief, maintaining healthy alignment so you don't put strain on your upper body. For Prime members, a king-size Pro-Hi Pillow is now available at 40% off, for a final price of $114. A similar pillow retails for $199 at Tempur-Pedic.

How long do Tempur-Pedic pillows last?

Tempur-Pedic includes a 5-year warranty with its pillows, which is a good indicator of how long you can expect them to last. By comparison, most pillows have an average lifespan of one to two years. Of course, knowing how to clean your pillows and properly maintain them will help you get as much usage as you can out of them.