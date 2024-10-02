Tempur-Pedic launches new cooling and neck pain pillows, and we want them all

Luxury sleep brand Tempur-Pedic has just released two new sets of pillows: the Tempur-Breeze Cooling Pillow Collection for hot sleepers, and the Tempur-Adapt Pillow Collection for better head, neck and shoulder support and pressure relief during sleep. Prices start from $125 at Tempur-Pedic, with a five-year warranty.

After looking at the design and features of the Tempur-Adapt Pillows in particular, we feel like they would be great fit for people dealing with shoulder and neck pain. The Tempur-Breeze pillows, meanwhile, use some of the same cooling tech found in the brand's cooling beds, making them ideal for people dealing with night sweats.

Tempur-Pedic of course is the brand behind some of the best mattresses we've tested this year, and we highly rate its pillows and bedding too, so we're excited about the release of these newcomers. The Tempur-Breeze Pillow prices start from $225, while the Tempur-Adapt Pillows start from $125. Both collections are available to buy now.

TEMPUR-Breeze Pillow: Design and features

Tempur-Pedic's new cooling pillows use some of the same cooling fabrics and tech used to make the brand's market-leading Tempur-Breeze mattresses. This makes them suitable for those prone to overheating while sleeping.

The new Tempur-Breeze pillow range also offers two profile heights. The first is ProLo, a slim pillow that's suitable for stomach or back sleepers. The second is ProHi, which provides better cushioning and support for side sleepers and combi sleepers.

Both pillows consist of a single layer of NASA-developed Tempur foam that moulds itself around your head, shoulders and neck, offering deep pressure relief. Overheating shouldn't be an issue either, as they're covered with a removable cool-touch outer layer. A queen size Tempur-Breeze Pillow costs $225, while the king size costs $275.

(Image credit: Temper-Pedic)

TEMPUR-Adapt Pillow: Design and features

Whereas the Tempur-Breeze Pillows focus on cooling, the Tempur-Adapt Pillow Collection focuses on maximum support and pressure relief. Just like the mattress itself (read our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review for more info).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Tempur-Adapt Pillows are designed to offer advanced pressure relief for your head, neck and shoulders, and are catered towards those struggling neck and shoulder pain.

The Tempur-Adapt pillows come in three variations: the Adapt ProAdjust, made with shredded Tempur foam for an extra-soft feel and a fully adjustable height (remove or add foam to suit any sleeping position) for personalised comfort.

The Adapt ProLo is designed with a single piece of pressure relieving Tempur foam, and is much slimmer, making it ideal for stomach and back sleepers. Finally, the Tempur-Adapt ProHi pillow is taller than the others and offers additional cushioning for side sleepers.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

How much do the new Tempur-Pedic pillows cost?

TEMPUR-Breeze ProLo – from $225

TEMPUR-Breeze ProHi – from $225

TEMPUR-Adapt ProAdjust – from $125

TEMPUR-Adapt ProLo – from $175

TEMPUR-Adapt ProHi – from $175

The above price details are for queen sizes of each pillow in each different size. In comparison with the top three pillows we've tested and reviewed in our best pillow of the year guide, the new Tempur-Pedic pillows are on the pricier side.

The Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow tech, for example, which we recommend as the best luxury cooling pillow, has a similar design to the Tempur-Breeze pillows but at a lower price (from $149 at Casper). The main difference however is Casper's lack of options to customize the height of the pillow to better suit your sleeping position – that's where Tempur-Pedic's pillows win out.

It's also worth noting that Tempur-Pedic’s latest collection of pillows do not include a sleep trial, though you do get a five-year warranty which is generous for a pillow.