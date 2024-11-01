Lowest price yet! Save over $1,900 on Sleep Number's newest bed for hot sleepers in Veterans Day deal

If you're looking to upgrade your sleep space with a trailblazing smart cooling bed, you're in luck this Veterans Day as Sleep Number have launched a generous discount among their smart mattress catalog. Right now, you can save 20% on the recently-released ClimateCool smart bed at Sleep Number, bringing a queen size to $4,399 (was $5,499). Plus you can save on sleep accessories and furniture.

Although an investment buy, the Sleep Number ClimateCool is one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, especially those who sleep hot year round. With innovative, scientifically-backed technology that targets the common sleep problem of overheating at night, this mattress promises to put the night sweats to rest.

This is the first discount Sleep Number has offered on the ClimateCool since its release and it saves you a significant amount of money, especially on the larger bed sizes. Sleep Number offered up to 30% off smart mattresses last Black Friday, but as a new release we don't expect the ClimateCool will drop much lower even in this year's Black Friday mattress deals. So, don't miss out on the current deal. Find out if it's the mattress for you...

Sleep Number ClimateCool smart bed

Was from: $5,499.00

Now from: $4,399.20

Saving: up to $1,999.80 at Sleep Number Mattress summary: The ClimateCool is the newest member in Sleep Number's smart mattress suite and, with state of the art cooling technology, it's a dream for year round hot sleepers. Key features of this smart cooling mattress include active air cooling, individualized temperature control and SmartTemp Programs developed in collaboration with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. And, like the best smart beds and mattresses, this bed includes Sleep Number's signature adjustable firmness and personalized sleep analysis. The ClimateCool starts at queen size for $4,399.20 right now (was: $5,499) and includes a bed base of your choice, which is the best price we've seen so far. Benefits: 100-night risk-free trial| 15-year limited warranty Price history: The Sleep Number ClimateCool launched only a month ago on 1st October and has remained at full MSRP since. This 20% off is the first discount Sleep Number has offered on its new and approved smart cooling mattress. Considering the high price tag attached to this premium high-tech mattress, the saving is significant at over $1,000. But as a Veterans Day deal, this discount is only running until 4th November, so be quick and bag it while you can.

Are smart beds worth it?

As the most advanced beds out there using specialised high-end technology to help you get the best quality sleep possible, there's no getting around the fact that smart beds are an expensive investment. Therefore, deciding whether they are worth spending your money on will depend on your individual circumstances and sleep needs.

If you are a hot sleeper who struggles to get good quality rest due to night sweats or irritated tossing and turning, a smart mattresses with advanced temperature control will be a worthy investment to improve your sleep and overall wellbeing — good sleep is the bedrock of good health, after all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, if other sleep issues, sleep apnea, insomnia, muscle pain and the like, are keeping you up at night, a smart mattress could be a smart investment for you. With snoring detection and mitigation technology, smart beds can alleviate the symptoms of sleep apnea. Additionally, their integrated sleep tracking can help you understand causes of insomnia and adjustable firmness features can help you adjust the feel of your bed to accommodate back pain or pressure in joints.