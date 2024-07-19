Scandi Sleep Method bedding sale — this weekend's best deals, from $12

Sharing a bed with a partner isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be, which is why the Scandinavian Sleep Method is so popular right now. The Scandinavian Sleep Method (also known as the two-duvet system) could not only save you from a bad night's sleep, but it could also save your relationship.

Most of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers will have a good level of motion isolation, but when you’re dealing with a restless partner, you’ll probably still feel them moving around. However, there is a way you can sleep apart but still together. Whether that means going the whole nine yards and getting two Twin XL mattresses, or just having your own duvet, the Scandinavian Sleep Method is a fast track to a great night's sleep.

Of course, if you’re going to invest in an all-new sleep kit, it’s a good idea to wait until you can get it on sale. Here, we've rounded up five of the best Scandinavian Sleep Method mattress sales for you to save big on this weekend...

1. Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid mattress: Was $1,395 now $837 for a Twin XL at Amazon

If you’re looking for one of the best hybrid mattresses, then the Casper Original Hybrid is ideal. This mattress has a medium-firm feel and it’s hybrid construction means that it’ll suit all type of sleepers. This mattress also offers zoned support so you’ll feel softer foam around your shoulders for more pressure relief in the upper body whilst a firmer foam sits around your hips for proper spinal alignment. Hot sleepers will also enjoy this mattress since its open-cell breathable foams works alongside the coils to ensure a good amount of airflow. You can get 40% off this mattress in a Twin XL in the Amazon Prime Day sales, bringing the cost down to just $837 (was $1,395).

2. Cosy House Collection Twin XL Luxury Bamboo Sheets: was $75.95 now $57.95 at Amazon

One thing you can’t afford to scrimp on is a really good set of bed sheets. This breathable bamboo sheet set from Cosy House Collection has three pieces, including a fitted sheet with elasticated edges, a pillow case, and flat sheet. These sheets are made from blend of rayon derived from bamboo for a silky soft, moisture-wicking feel, and there are thirteen colors to choose from, and all shades are 24% off.

3. REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter: was $199 now $129.35 at Amazon

This lightweight but super cozy comforter is the best comforter if you want to keep you cool in the summer months but snug and warm in the winter. It’s made up of fibers that are five times finer than silk for soft-to-the-touch comfort. Inside the comforter is a hypoallergenic blend of Sorono and Tencel filling, which is fluffy no matter how long you use it. This comes in a joint Twin/Twin XL size and, with 35% off, its a deal too good to be missed. Right now, pay just $129.35 (was $199) and enjoy free delivery and returns.

4. Bedsure Twin/Twin XL Duvet cover: was $29.99 now $12.89 at Amazon

This ultra-soft brushed duvet cover from Bedsure is perfect for any bed. The duvet cover comes with a strong stitching construction, so it’s extremely durable and won’t rip or tear easily. There are eight corner ties at the bottom to ensure a secure fit for your duvet, and also to prevent it from bunching or moving around. This is also a real bargain, knocking 57% off to bring the cost down to just $12.89. With a low price and a wide variety of colors to choose from, you can get multiple sets to ensure you always have a clean cover ready to go.

5. Buve 2-in-1 Bed Bridge Twin to King with Attached Sheet: was $59.95 now $53.95 at Amazon

If you want to bring your two split king mattresses together to make it look like one, then this bridge kit is a must buy. This will make your twin beds look and feel like a king bed, but you can still enjoy your individual mattress - perfect for couples who have different firmness preferences. Unlike other bed bridges, this one from Buve has a fitted sheet attached, so it will just look like one big mattress. The foam strip down the middle will eliminate bumps and any concern about falling down the gap. This doesn’t have a huge discount attached, but we think it’s great value regardless. Save yourself 10% and get it for $53.95, plus free shipping and returns.

What is the Scandinavian Sleep Method?

The Scandinavian Sleep Method is growing in popularity, especially between couples who don’t want separate bedrooms but don’t want to share a duvet. The whole point of the method is that a couple will still share the same bed but enjoy more freedom over their own sleep environment.

For example, if only one of you sleeps hot, you can have a light sheet for one and a heavier duvet for the other. You can also go one stage further and invest in a split-king bed, which is where you have separate twin XL mattresses to use on one bed frame. This is perfect for couples who have a different preference when it comes to firmness.

The method is supposed to reduce sleep disruptions caused by the differences in temperature and movement during the night. Each partner can choose their own blanket weight and material or, in some cases, mattress preference without imposing it on the other. If you want to know more about setting your sleep space up the Scandi way, check out our complete bedding guide on how to make your bed for the Scandinavian Sleep Method.