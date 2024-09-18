Need a cozy blanket this fall? The Layla Weighted Blanket is now $100 off!

The fall season is upon us and it is time to adapt our sleep routine to the weather outside. If you’re looking for something which will ease your anxiety and help you sleep better, the Layla weighted blanket is now up to $100 off at Layla in the extended Labor Day sales.

Alongside purchasing one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, a weighted blanket can be key to good quality sleep, especially if you experience nighttime anxiety.

Made with micro glass beads sewn into hexagonal pockets for even weight distribution, a 300 thread count 100% cotton, and plush mink-like fur, it's an indulgent blanket that'll make your bed feel ready for fall. Weighted blankets are a pricey product, so we think this deal is well-worth taking an advantage of.

Layla Weighted Blanket

Was from: $219

Now from: $119

Saving up to: $100 off at Layla Summary: Weighted blankets are known for the therapeutic benefits and comfort due to the hugging effect of the heavy filling and the soft fabric. The Layla Weighted blanket has two specific features contributing to the lush feel: a dual texture with cotton on one side and a mink-like fabric on the other, and the use of micro glass beads as opposed to plastic pellets which may lump up and cause uneven weight distribution. The 15lbs option has already sold out, and the 20lbs option is now $119 (was $219), with the 25lbs option currently $139 (was $239). In addition to a 30-night trial policy with 100% cashback if you’re not happy with the product and free shipping, the brand also offers a 5 year warranty on all fabrics and workmanship. Benefits: 30-night trial|5-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: While last year’s spring and Memorial day sales saw a reduction of up to $130 with the price of the 20lbs variant dropping from $219 to $99, we still think the current deal makes this luxury blanket a great price and an offer worth taking advantage of.

What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?

A weighted blanket is known for its comforting touch sensation. It has traditionally been used to help patients with autism and anxiety focusing on sensory experiences and to calm emotions.

The heaviness of the blanket offers deep pressure therapy promoting better sleep quality. While the full-body hug effect of the blanket is relaxing, it is crucial to find the right weight and size, especially for hot sleepers who might be bothered by the extra warmth.