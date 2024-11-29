Is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud worth buying in Black Friday sales? I tested it —here's my advice

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is this legacy company’s most affordable mattress and with 30% off the Tempur-Cloud for Black Friday, it's cheaper than ever. So should you buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress? I tested it, so let my experience help you decide.

Tempur-Pedic beds are known for their unique Tempur-Material; a dense pressure-relieving foam that rivals the comfort of the best mattresses. I tested the Tempur-Cloud for several weeks earlier in the year and enlisted some overnight guests of various weights, heights and ages to give it a try, too.

Currently, you can snag a queen-size Tempur-Cloud mattress for just $1,399 at Tempur-Pedic (was $1,999). That's a great price and one of the best Black Friday mattress deals, but it's still not cheap. Here. I’ll break down who should buy this memory foam mattress during Black Friday, based on my testing.

Plus, for a limited time only you can get two free Tempur pillows with you purchase. We've seen this 30% off sale at several times this year, but it hasn't been bettered. The mattress comes with a 90-night trial and 10-year warranty.

What it feels like to sleep on a Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

I slept on a queen size Tempur-Cloud mattress for three weeks and you can read my full experience in my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review. But Tempur-Pedic mattress sales never last long, so if you're in a rush to buy, here are the highlights...

The Tempur-Cloud provides that signature deep sink-in feel associated with Tempur-Pedic mattresses. During testing, I found it to be ideal for side and back sleepers, especially those who suffer from hip or shoulder pain. The mattress offers medium-firm support that provides a good balance of comfort and pressure relief.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress has four layers, starting with a breathable 360-degree stretch cover. While Tempur-Pedic claims it enhances airflow, we found the mattress slept warm, even in a cool basement room. That's not unusual for an all-foam bed, but we might expect better cooling for the price.

The comfort layer features a new version of Tempur-Pedic’s classic memory foam, offering a soft, body-hugging feel. Beneath it, a firmer support layer molds to your body, relieving pressure. If you opt for the hybrid version, you'll get 1,000 spring coils for added bounce (but it does cost more). Whether hybrid or all-foam, both models feature a durable base layer to provide support and longevity.

Overall, a simple design, but it offers excellent pressure relief and body support. The memory foam molds to your body, allowing it to adapt to every body type. And as you're held in that foam 'hug', we found it keeps you from moving around much at night. There might be fewer instances restless nights — or your partner encroaching on your side of the bed.

Before you add the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud to your cart in the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale, note that it does lack in some areas. First, it does not have good edge support, which can make it hard to sit on the side of the bed without feeling like you're sinking.

I also initially noticed a “quicksand” feeling, where you sink into the foam before being cradled in comfort. It’s great for side sleepers, but moving from one position to another can be challenging. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re someone who already struggles to get out of bed or if you get up a lot during the night…it’s not that easy to roll out of bed.

3 Reasons to Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud This Black Friday

Still hovering over "add to cart"? Here are three reasons the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud might be the mattress for you this Black Friday:

1. You want deep pressure relief with that hugging sensation

The Tempur-Cloud's foam layers provide a comforting, body-hugging feel, making it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who need pressure relief at the hips and shoulders. If you’re a fan of the deep sinking feeling many memory foam mattresses provide, you’ll like that aspect of this model — and probably the Tempur-Pedic brand in general.

2. You need excellent motion isolation

If you share your bed with a restless partner (or a pet), the Tempur-Cloud’s motion isolation is impressive. You won’t feel your partner getting in or out of bed, making it ideal for couples. Seriously, I bounced a weight next to a wine glass on the mattress (...it's part of our mattress testing methodology) and the glass didn’t move.

3. You appreciate Tempur-Pedic's proven quality

Known for its high-quality memory foam, Tempur-Pedic has decades of experience in pressure relief technology. The Tempur-Cloud isn’t the cheapest memory foam bed out there, but if you're a fan of Tempur's signature sink, it offers that classic feel at a more affordable price.

3 Reasons Not to Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud This Black Friday

Despite its benefits, from my testing experience I know the Tempur-Cloud won'r be for everyone. Here are three reasons why it might not be the right mattress for you to purchase this Black Friday….

1. You’re on a budget

While the Tempur-Cloud is the most affordable mattress in Tempur-Pedic's lineup, it’s still on the pricier side compared to other memory foam options. If you’re looking for a truly budget-friendly mattress, you might want to explore other options — our best memory foam mattress guide can help you find a range of all-foam beds at various price points.

2. You need better edge support

The Tempur-Cloud lacks strong edge support, so if you tend to sleep near the perimeter of your bed or sit on the side frequently, you might feel some discomfort in the way of sinking. The hybrid model could be a better option for someone who likes a firmer edge since the springs will offer greater stability and support.

3. You sleep hot

Although Tempur-Pedic touts its breathable cover, several testers in my home found that the Tempur-Cloud sleeps warmer than expected. We noticed it maintained body heat even while testing in a cooler basement room in the winter. If you’re a hot sleeper, you may want to check out our best cooling mattress guide insteas.

Where to Find the Best Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Black Friday Deals

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is available directly from Tempur-Pedic and this is the best place to shop this Black Friday. As well as the 30% off sale, you can also enjoy two free pillows with your purchase of the Tempur-Cloud. That's a sweeter deal than we usually see.

During the Black Friday deals, you can find a queen size Tempur-Cloud discounted to $1,399 (was $1,999). This isn't an unusual saving — it pops up semi-regularly — but it's the best Tempur-Pedic offers on the Tempur-Cloud. So don't hang around hoping for a bigger saving, as we don't predict one will appear.

