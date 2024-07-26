How to create the dorm bed of your dreams — the essential first-year college checklist

Getting a solid eight hours’ might not be at the top of every college student’s list of priorities, but quality sleep is important when it comes to getting the best out of the college experience. That's why I've put together this guide to help you get started with building the perfect dorm bed — from mattress to pillows.

While I understand that a lot of beds in this year's best mattress guide may be outside a lot of students' budgets, there are still plenty of affordable mattress that offer high-quality comfort. If you're dorm already provides you with a mattress, you can also give it a boost with the year's best mattress toppers and a quality mattress protector.

This checklist will help you shop for the right mattress and bed topper, along with mattress protectors, pillows, and bedding, to create the perfect dorm bed from scratch. I've also rounded up the best deals on beds and accessories in this month's mattress sales, so you can make yourself at home for a lower cost.

How to create the dorm bed of your dreams

If you want to get good grades, you'll need to get the right amount of sleep. While it can be hard to fit in eight hours of sleep (or even a power nap) when juggling essays, work, and a social life, here’s everything you need to make it easier…

1. Twin XL mattress

While a lot of dorm rooms come with mattresses, you may want or need a fresh new bed to start the year. Luckily, you won't need a large mattress size, which means you'll be able to find a mattress that won't cost big bucks.

If you're looking for a budget mattress, check out our best mattress for college students 2024 guide or our best cheap mattress guide.

2. A mattress topper

If your dorm room already has a mattress but it's seen better days or is just plain uncomfortable, then a cost-effective way to make it feel better is investing in a mattress topper. A topper will add extra comfort and support to the mattress, and there are also plenty of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50 on sale right now.

3. A mattress protector

If you want to protect your mattress or bed topper from stains and spills, you may want to invest in the best mattress protector for waterproof protection. There are also plenty of mattress protectors that are not just waterproof, but will also protect your mattress from dust mites, allergens and even bed bugs.

Twin XL Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $46 at Coop Home Goods

We recently got the chance to try out this new hypoallergenic mattress protector for our Coop Home Goods Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector review, and we were impressed with its waterproof, noiseless design and breathable, sweat-resistant material. A twin or a twin XL currently cost $46, and you'll get free delivery and returns ,a 1-year warranty, a 100-night sleep trial.

4. Twin XL sheets

If you're in need of sheets, opt for a good-quality sheet set, as they'll usually throw in extras such as pillow case, too. It's also a good idea to go with fitted sheets with elasticated edges if you have a mattress topper that you need to keep in place.

Cosy House Collection Twin XL Luxury Bamboo Sheets: was $75.95 now $57.95 at Amazon

This breathable bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet with elasticated edges, a pillow case, and flat sheet. These sheets are made from bamboo for a silky soft feel, and there are thirteen colors to choose from, and all shades are now 24% off.

5. A quality pillow

The best pillow should support your sleep position, so it's good to invest in apillow that's adjustable or designed to suit all sleep styles. There are plenty of different types on the market, from polyster fill to memory foam. Some are even customizable and allow you to add or take away as much fill as you want to get it to the right height.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (Set of 2): from $34.99 at Amazon

This pillow duo is our top pick for the best affordable pillows under $50. Its plush polyseter feel provides great value and comfort, and suits back, front, and side sleepers. They also come in different sizes and colors, but be aware that you can't buy the pillows individually.

6. A comforter or duvet

If you're deciding on whether you want a comforter or duvet, read our duvet vs comforter guide. If you want something that's easier to clean and doesn't require top sheets or extra blanket, go for a duvet. If you're on a tighter budget or going to study in a warm climate, go for a comforter.

Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter: was from $54.99 now from $27.35 at Amazon

This down alternative comforter comes in a variety of patterns and colors, which are reversible so you can pick whether you want the solid color to show or the patterned side. It's also hypoallergenic, machine washable, and ideal for year-round use.

7. Eye mask

If you want to take a power nap during the day or dorm is too bright during the nights, then it's a good idea to wear an eye mask to bed. They come in a range of materials, but I suggest going for satin masks (or silk, if it's in your budget) as they're soft and much more gentle on the skin.