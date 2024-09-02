Halt the sleep divorce! 5 mattresses for couples to shop in the Labor Day sales

Sharing a bed with a restless sleeper isn’t easy. Different schedules, and tossing and turning throughout the night can really derail your sleep. If you want to avoid a sleep divorce, then choosing a mattress with strong motion isolation is a must. And right now, there are some excellent options on sale for Labor Day. These include $500 off the Tempur-Adapt Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, a great foam mattress known from stopping motion transferring from one side of the bed to the other. You'll also get $300 of free bedding with your purchase, which is great value.

But what is motion isolation? Quite simply it refers to the way a mattress absorbs movement and stops it from transferring to other areas of the bed. Many of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers have excellent motion isolation for undisturbed sleep.

This year’s Labor Day mattress sales and deals are a great opportunity for you and your partner to buy a comfy mattress at a big discount. Here are five we'd recommend to couples in this year's sales...

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,013 now from $419

The DreamCloud mattress’s seven layers of specialised foam and individually wrapped coils results in a luxury, supportive feel. Our testers for the DreamCloud mattress review found that the motion transfer was minimal, thanks to this, and would definitely recommend it for couples. Alongside this, the hybrid structure allows plenty of airflow, which will help to keep you both cool throughout the night. The DreamCloud Labor Day sale brings the cost of a queen down to $665 (was $1,483) and you’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping.

2. Purple mattress: Was from $999 now from $799

The Purple mattress’s GelFlex grid combined with the comfort foam designed to relieve pressure makes it an incredibly supportive and adaptive mattress. Our mattress tester for the Purple mattress review rated it a great option for couples thanks to its breathability and low motion transfer. You can also opt for the Purple Premium Smart Base , which can elevate you and your partner’s heads to prevent and stop snoring and is currently $200 off with a mattress purchase. The Purple mattress sale reduces a queen size $1,299 (was $1,499) and you’ll enjoy perks like free shipping and a 10-year warranty. At 100 nights the sleep trial isn’t as generous as DreamClouds, but it’s still be plenty of time to see if the Purple mattress is right for you.

3. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Was from $1,373.75 now from $1,002. 84

The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of our top recommendations for this year's best hybrid mattress because of its excellent pressure relief and motion isolation. The soft and cooling pillow top will help you and your partner regulate your temperature throughout the night, while the responsive foam layer will adapt to your positions, cradling your body and preventing motion transfer. In our Helix Midnight Luxe review our testers scored it 5/5 for motion isolation and our lead reviewer noted that they weren’t disturbed by any movement in the bed, despite sharing it with their partner (and often two kids). The HelixLabor Day sale is offering 25% off sitewide with a free bedding bundle, but use our exclusive discount code TOMS27 at checkout and you can get 27% off, with a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe discountd to $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80) . You’ll get free shipping, a 15-year limited warranty, a 100-night sleep trial, and a free luxury bedding bundle including pillows.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: Was from $1,699 , now from $1,499

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress is arguably the best mattress for motion isolation. The signature Tempur-material, designed by Nasa to cushion pilots during flight tests, absorbs motion and offers excellent pressure relief. In fact, our testers found it absorbed almost all movement, making it a superior option for couples on different schedules. However, it is important to note that we wouldn’t recommend it for hot sleepers. To find out more, read our full Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review . With the new Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals , you can get a queen size for $1,999 (was $2,199) as well as $300 in free bedding. You can also free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 90-night sleep trial.

5. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Was from $934 now $349

This nectar mattress comes in two options – memory foam or hybrid – so you can customize your bed to suit you and your partner’s needs. It has a medium-firm feel and the memory foam offers great pressure relief and support. Our reviewers found the mattress helped keep them cool, thanks to the cooling cover that wicks away heat and moisture, and they noticed very little motion transfer, making it the best memory foam mattress for couples. You can read about the complete experience testing this mattress in our Nectar mattress review . The live Nectar Labor Day sale reduces a queen size to $649 (was $1,387), and you can enjoy a forever warranty, 365-night trial and free shipping.

What should couples look for in a mattress?

There are many features that make a mattress suitable for couples, and it’s important to know what to look out for when you’re in the market for your next bed. First, you’ll need to think about what you want from the mattress.

For example, does your partner or you snore? Do you have differing schedules that disrupt each other? Do you overheat when you sleep next to each other?

Some of the most important aspects to look out for in a mattress that will make it a good choice for couples include cooling materials and structures that allow maximum airflow, layers of foam that reduce motion transfer, and adjustable bed bases or smart mattresses that can adapt your sleeping positions to reduce snoring.

But remember, most mattress brands offer generous sleep trials, so you and your partner can make sure you’re making the right choice.