One of the world's most famous hotels is running a bedding sale — here's what we're buying

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons is running a huge sale across its luxury bedding range today, with prices from $84. Our favorite deal helps you save up to $510 on a Hotel Linen Set at Four Seasons with prices from $420 (was $700) before the sale ends on 13 January. A queen size set costs $702 (was $1,170) and you can buy it in 10 different colours.

The sale includes several items from the Four Seasons luxury hotel bedding range, but the biggest savings are on the Linen Set above. Made from 350-thread count Supima cotton with sateen finish, the set comprises a deep-pocketed fitted sheet, a modern hemmed flat sheet, two pillow cases, a duvet cover set, and Four Seasons embroidered tonal logo euro shams.

The brand also has its own Four Seasons mattresses available to order online, although we haven't reviewed any of those yet. For our top recommendations from the mattresses we have tested see our guide to the best mattress of 2025. For now, here are our top picks from the Four Seasons hotel bedding sale...

Cooler sleep 1. Four Seasons Hotel Linen Set: was $700 now $420 at Four Seasons at Home This luxury bedding bundle includes a deep pocketed fitted sheet, modern hemmed flat sheet and two French closure pillow cases. The bundle also includes a duvet cover set consisting of a duvet cover with a hidden button closure system, two bordered pillow shams, and two Euro shams with the Four Seasons logo. These sheets are made from 100% long-staple, 350-thread count Supima cotton, with a silky soft sateen finish for cooler sleep.

Luxury basics 2. Four Seasons Sheet Set: was $300 now $180 at Four Seasons at Home If you just need some new sheets to spruce up your bed, these luxurious Four Seasons sheets are a fantastic option. Threaded with long-staple Supima cotton and finished a sateen construction and available in ten colors, these sheets are all you need to add a little hotel flair to your bedroom. A queen-size set is on sale for $200 off, reduced to $300 (was $500).