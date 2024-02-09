3 reasons to buy a new mattress this weekend — don’t wait for the Presidents’ Day sales

Buying a new mattress is an exciting investment that can potentially transform the quality of your sleep. What’s more, timing your purchase to coincide with a major sale event can mean getting the best mattress at the lowest possible price. Which is why you might have February 19th penciled into your diary — the date of the Presidents’ Day mattress sales.

The Presidents’ Day mattress sales are among the best time to buy a new mattress, with many brands competitively slashing their MSRPs. However, some of our favorite mattress brands have kicked off their discounts early and are unlikely to be bettered when Presidents’ Day hits.

For example, there’s currently 50% off of all DreamCloud mattresses. This means that you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for just $665 from $1,332. Or take 20% off at Avocado, which is one of our best organic mattress brands, which brings the price of a queen size Avocado Green mattress down to $1,799 , which translates to a healthy saving of $203.

If you need further convincing that this weekend is the best time to buy a new mattress and not when Presidents’ Day itself rolls around, read on…

1. The best Presidents' Day mattress sales are live

At Tom’s Guide, we’ve tracked all of the major sale events like Black Friday and Presidents' Day. These are excellent times to buy a new mattress, as many brands compete with each other for the best sales. As that competition heats up, many leading mattress manufacturers are kicking off their sales earlier and earlier.

DreamCloud, TempurPedic and Beautyrest are just three leading mattress brands that have already launched their Presidents’ Day mattress sales. DreamCloud have slashed their prices by 50% ahead of the national holiday, while Tempur-Pedic have knocked off 30% off of their Tempur-Cloud mattress — and are throwing in two free pillows to sweeten the deal, too. Meanwhile, you can save up to $1,100 on the premium Beautyrest Black mattress .

After analyzing this year’s sales, we’re calling it — the majority of the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales are already in full swing. Here are some of the best mattress sales happening right now…

2. Buying now means avoiding shipping delays

During last year’s Black Friday mattress sale event, even the most established mattress and bed accessories brands fell foul to shipping delays due to the sheer volume of purchases that happened within a narrow window. In the UK, some shoppers faced a nervous wait to see if the items they purchased in November would arrive in time for Christmas, six weeks later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some mattress brands can ship faster than others, and it depends largely on how (and where) the mattress is made and how it is stored. For example, the best mattresses in a box can normally ship within a five to ten day window (some much sooner), as they are relatively easy to transport. However, those shipping estimates fly out of the window during sale season, which is when many mattress orders are placed at the same time.

Some luxury mattress brands that store and ship their beds in the traditional, flat way take longer to ship than mattresses in a box. Saatva, Helix Sleep and Tempur-Pedic are all handcrafted — and in some cases, custom made — mattresses, which naturally take longer to turn around.

If you’re on a time crunch and want your mattress within a handful of days, these are the best memory foam mattresses and best hybrid mattresses to shop with fast shipping — for now.

3. The best deals are already running out of stock

Some of the best Presidents' Day mattress sales are in full swing, and that unfortunately means that some of the best deals are already sold out. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux already has one of the strongest sales of the season, with savings of up to $800 on this Saatva Classic rival.

However, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux has already sold out in a medium queen size in the standard Premier Anchor Island model. While you can buy this customizable bed in a queen size medium firmness in the upgraded Exceptional Coral Island range, it's clear that the most popular ranges are selling out fast.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux isn't alone. The Beautyrest Black is already sold out in some sizes, while the Layla Sleep also has low stock on the Layla Memory Foam Mattress (currently $150 off with two free pillows at Layla Sleep).

However, if you've got your eye on the 30% off Tempur-Cloud Prima mattress, it's already sold out in a king size so we wouldn't recommend waiting until after this weekend if you have your heart set on a different size. This 30% offer (plus two free pillows) is an excellent price, but this is what's called a closeout sale. This means this is the lowest price you'll ever get, but stock is limited and the sale is final - that means no returns or exchanges but does still come with a 10 year warranty.

Our parting advise to shoppers holding out for a bargain in the Presidents' Day mattress sales is check out the deal that are already happening now especially if you've got your eye on one bed in particular and it's already reduced. If you aren't ready to buy just yet, bookmark our Saatva mattress deals page or Helix mattress deals page for the latest in these savings.