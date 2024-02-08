What is the Beautyrest Black and should you buy it in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales?

The Beautyrest Black is a luxury innerspring mattress from the brand’s premium line. Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress 2024 guide, the Beautyrest Black comes in a range of different firmness options, which means that it’s suitable for a wide range of sleepers.

However, while the Saatva Classic comes in three different firmness options, the Beautyrest Black is available in four different firmness levels, as well as the option to upgrade to a plush Pillow Top cover for a luxe cloud-like sleep surface. You then have the option to choose from four different ranges, with each range offering an upgrade on the previous range.

While some might relish in the endless customizable options, it can quickly become confusing. Here, we’ll walk you through what the different ranges mean and which one might be best for you and your sleeping style. This is a premium mattress and it comes at a premium price, but an early Presidents’ Day mattress sale means you can save up to $1,100 on the Beautyrest Black. This discount means you can buy a queen size B-Class (the standard range) is $1,899 from $2,199. But is the Beautyrest Black worth buying? Let’s find out.

Beautyrest Black: At a glance

Reasons for Fully customizable

Cutting edge cooling technology

Contouring pressure relief

Zoned lumbar support

Anti-microbial cover

Free white glove delivery Reasons against 100 sleep trial

Vast range of options can be confusing

The Beautyrest Black is a mattress from the brand’s premium line, offering the next level of customization. You can choose from four different firmness options — Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm — as well as upgrading each firmness option to include a Pillow Top cover, which provides a sumptuously luxe sleep surface.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

There are then four ‘ranges’ of the Beautyrest Black to choose from. The B-Class is the Beautyrest Black’s standard range and has some similarities to the Beautyrest Harmony Lux , including plant-based cooling technology. The

However, you’ll find more gel-infused cooling foam woven throughout the Beautyrest Black’s layers to provide even better temperature regulation. Support is delivered by way of Beautyrests’ T3 Pocketed Coil Technology (the Harmony Lux uses the T2 system), which works in conjunction with the one inch layer of body contouring memory foam.

This is a premium mattress that promises excellent temperature regulation, support and motion isolation. If your sleep needs are more specialist, there is also the option to upgrade to a different range. For example, the L-Class provides 18% more cooling than the B-Class for hot sleepers, while the K-Class provides outstanding lumbar support, thanks to its advanced nano coil support system that provides individualized back support.

Beautyrest Black: Prices and trials

The pricing system of the Beautyrest Black isn’t hugely straightforward, due to the many variable options you can choose from. At full MSRP prices start at $2,049 for a Twin XL mattress in a standard B-Class model, while a top of the line Twin XL K-Class model starts at $4,049, which should give some indication of how broad the pricing system is.

The following prices are for the B-Class Beautyrest Black at full MSRP:

Twin XL: $2,049

Full: $2,319

Queen: $2,399

King: $2,899

Cal king: $2,899

Beautyrest Black: From $2,049 $1,899 at Beautyrest

An early Presidents’ Day mattress sale means you can save up to $1,100 on the Beautyrest Black. Right now, an early Presidents’ Day mattress sale means you can buy a queen size B-Class (the standard range) for $1,899 from $2,199. Although the higher discounts are reserved for the larger mattresses sizes on the mattress’ top of the line K-Class range, this is still an excellent price from a brand that rarely discounts prices outside of major sale season.

Beautyrest Black: Comfort & support

Choose from four different firmness options

Plush Top cover as an available add-on

Choose from additional advanced range for ultimate comfort and support

Similarly to the Saatva Classic, which offers three different firmness levels to choose from (you can read our Saatva Classic mattress review for a closer read of our test analysis), the Beautyrest Black comes in four different firmness options, Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm. This means that it will appeal to a wide range of sleeping styles and body types.

There is also the option to upgrade your mattress to include a Plush Pillow Top cover, which is a deep layer of padding sewn into the top layer of your mattress for an elevated, pillowy sleep surface. The Beautyrest Black then comes in a further four different ranges, B-Class, L-Class, C-Class and K-Class.

Upgrades include memory foam infused with specialized cooling technology, self-responsive latex to instinctively soothe aches and pains and Beautyrests’ most advanced lumbar support, the nano coil support system. This is all topped off with a cover crafted from cashmere, silk and alpaca.

The Beautyrest Black’s B-Class range, its standard model, includes the same T3 Pocketed Coil Technology as the rest of the ranges, but you won’t get the same luxurious cover, or the self responsive latex. But you do get specialized layers of gels, memory foams and individually wrapped coils for sublime support and cooling.

Beautyrest Black: Design & materials

Depth ranging from 13.5-16.5"

Plant based cooling technology

Zoned T3 Pocketed Coil Technology for lumbar support

The Beautyrest Black boasts the brand’s premier support system, the T3 Pocketed Coil Technology for support where you need it most. Similarly to the Beautyrest Lux, the Beautyrest Black relies on plant-based cooling technology to wick away heat while you sleep. However, if you sleep particularly hot, you should consider upgrading the Black’s L-Class range, which apparently provides 18% more cooling technology than the B-Class.

Cooling gel infused layers of foam relieves pressure and provides contouring support while you sleep, as well as providing additional temperature regulation. We especially love that the cover is peppered with antimicrobial protection, to help keep your mattress bacteria and mold-free.

If you suffer from back pain, you might be interested in the Black’s K-Class range, which provides the ultimate in lumbar support by way of its nano coil support system and self-responsive latex layer for targeted back pain relief. However, the K-Class starts at an eye-watering $4,049 for a Twin XL. If you’re looking for a support mattress for back pain for less, check out our best mattress for back pain guide.

Beautyrest Black: Should you buy it?

✅ You have a higher budget: The Beautyrest Black is the luxury brand's premium product, and it's price reflects that (right now prices start at $1,749 for a Twin XL, which is a saving of $300). However, an early Presidents' Day mattress sale means you can save up to $1,100 on this mattress when bought in conjunction with an adjustable bed.

✅ You want full customization: The Beautyrest Black not only offers four firmness levels, you can also choose between four different comfort levels, which allows you to create a truly unique sleep experience. Additional contouring support and cooling technology are all on offer here.

✅ You suffer from back pain: Upgrading to the mattress' K-Class model offer Beautyrest's advanced nano coil system which provides individualized back support. What's more, a self-responsive Latex layer relieves pressure points while the cooling memory foam layer provides additional pressure relief.