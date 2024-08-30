3 luxury hotel bedding bundles I’d snap up in this year's Labor Day sales for a cozy sleep this fall

If you want to replicate the five-star feel of a luxury hotel bed at home for less, you're in luck. The arrival of the Labor Day sales mean that there are plenty of discounts on bedding bundles, and we've rounded up the three best deals, including a discount where you can save 30% on deep pocket Tencel sateen sheets at Brooklyn Bedding.

While our guide to this year's best mattresses will provide comfort and support to all sleepers, bedding accessories are just as important when striving for hotel comfort at home. From breathable pillowcases to butter-soft sheets, the right bedding bundle will add a touch of luxury to your sleep set-up.

In this year's Labor Day mattress sales, you'll also find plenty of Labor Day bedding sales. Here's three of the very best bedding deals to shop this Labor Day weekend, so you can have a luxuriously cozy fall.

1. Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets: was from $169 now from $118.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Add botanical luxury to your bed with these temperature-regulating 100% TENCEL Lyocell sheets. This set - which includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases - hypoallergenic, and moisture-wicking. The smooth sheets are also designed to be wrinkle-resistant for that five-star, polished look. Now is also the right time to buy, as Brooklyn Bedding has swapped their standard 255 of discount for a 30% off Labor Day deal, so you can pick up a queen-size set for $139.30 instead of $199. Choose from three different colors.

2. Organic Cotton Sheet Set: was from $186.30 now from $139.70 at Birch Living

This soft-touch, wrinkle-resistant sheet from Birch is made with organic cotton with a luxurious sateen weave. Available in five different colours, we reccomend choosing white or beige for a clean look. Right now, Birch has swapped their evergreen 20% off deal for a 25% off Labor Day discount, taking a queen set from $223.80 to $167.80. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

3. Purple SoftStretch Sheet Set: was from $169 now from $135 at Purple

If you want hotel elegance, it’s not enough to throw a fitted sheet on your bed and call it a day. Luxury hotels use two or even three sheets to protect their mattresses and achieve a polished look. This SoftStretch Sheet Set from Purple includes two pillowcases and both a flat and fitted sheet for you to emulate this hotel sheeting method. A 20% off discount means you'll get a queen size for $183 (was $229), saving you $46.

What bedding do hotels use?

A classic hotel mattress uses crisp white sheets to enhance the overall appeal of the bed, signalling cleanliness and achieving a luxurious, classy look. Luxury hotels invest in good quality sheets, using either 100% cotton or Egyptian cotton to achieve the super-soft, luxury feel.

Want to know how to make your bed like a hotel would? The triple sheet method, where hotels layer a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and middle sheet, adds a protective layer and achieves a polished, elegant look. Hotels tend to use down comforters because, their soft, fluffy feathers provide both warm comfort and lightweight, breathable temperature control.

3 top tips for sleeping better in a hotel

Sleeping well while travelling, whether for work or leisure, can be difficult. Taking away home comforts and replacing them with unfamiliar spaces and locations can play havoc with our sleep cycle. Here is our advice for solid sleep while you are away.

1. Try and stick to a bedtime routine

Admittedly, the words routine and travel don’t gel well, but maintaining a familiar sleep routine will help you get quality sleep. Avoid too many late nights and, as nightmarish as it sounds, a 7am alarm on holiday will help you drift off the next evening.

2. Pack a sleep eye mask and pillow case

Organisation is key to good sleep while away. An eye mask puts you in complete darkness, erasing the hyper-awareness you feel when you’re in an unfamiliar place. A pillowcase can remind you of your home environment, putting you at ease – if you invest in one of the bundles above, you’ll have one of hotel quality anyway.

3. Get your room temperature right

According to experts, the perfect temperature to fall asleep is between 60 and 68 degrees F. This slightly lower temperature follows the natural circadian rhythm of your body, which tends to cool as we get sleepy.