Want a smart bed on a budget? Sleep Number's adjustable mattress drops to just $699 today

Sleep Number, a leading brand in the smart mattress space, has launched its Veterans Day deal, meaning you can save $200 on the c2 smart bed at Sleep Number, bringing a queen down to $1,099 (was $1,299). But be quick, this discount isn't sticking around long.

Many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers boast features designed to suit many different sleep needs and styles. However, when you purchase a smart bed, you can customize it to ensure it's just right for you. With responsive adjustable firmness, the c2 automatically adjusts to provide the best lumbar support while you sleep, making it a great investment for anyone whose back pain is keeping them up at night. Beware though, at 8" tall it is best suited to light weight bodies.

While we expect the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales to bring big discounts, if you're shopping for a high tech mattresses that promises blissful sleep night in night out, then Sleep Number's Veteran's Day deals are worth checking out. Here's why.

Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed

Was from: $899

Now from: $699

Saving: $200 at Sleep Number Mattress summary: At just $1,099 for a queen size (was $1,299), the c2 is one of the most affordable smart beds not only from Sleep Number but on the smart bed market as a whole, and it still provides all the features you'd expect from the best smart beds and mattresses, including adjustable firmness and personalized sleep tracking. What's more, you can adjust the firmness for each side of the mattress, meaning if your partner is a back sleeper who benefits from a firm surface, but you need a plush mattress to relieve the pressure of side sleeping, neither of you need to compromise. This mattress also includes a ceramic gel layer, designed to draw heat away from the body, making it easier for sleepers to regulate their temperature throughout the night. Although it's not Sleep Number's cheapest model anymore (the Sleep Number c1 smart bed retails for $999 in a queen size at full MSRP), the c2 smart bed is incredibly affordable for a mattress with such smart functionality. Benefits: 100-night trial| 15-year limited warranty Price history: The c2 Smart Bed was reduced by 10% in this year's 4th July Sales, so the $200 off right now is a much better deal when shopping for a Cal King or smaller. Sleep Number don't always keep up with the biggest mattress sales of the year, making it hard to predict a decent Sleep Number Black Friday sale from the brand. That's why we recommend you grab this discount while you can.

How much is a smart bed?

In short, smart mattress don't come cheap. With integrated state of the art technology that can monitor everything from your heart rate to your temperature and most comfortable position while you sleep, you expect them to be pricey. However, prices are wide ranging and depend on the functionality and level of technology you want from your bed.

At the highest end, they can cost close to $10,000, but there are considerably cheaper models available. Sleep Number's cheapest smart bed (the c1 Smart Bed), for example, is just $999 for a queen size, which is remarkably affordable.