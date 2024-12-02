The Patagonia Nano Puff is so cozy I want to sleep in it and it’s now 50% off for Cyber Monday

I own a lot of jackets. Between living in rainy Seattle, Washington, and writing about outerwear for Tom’s Guide, I’ve amassed quite a collection of premium gorpware. However, there’s one garment that sees much more time in the field than all the others, and that’s my decade-old Patagonia Nano Puff.

This battle-tested jacket joins me on all my travels from Egypt to Japan — cozy, soft and warm, it’s perfect for flights — as well as on outdoor adventures, like hikes. I wear one in the wintertime when I bike and I also wear one under my ski jacket when snowboarding.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women's): was $239 now $118 at Patagonia The best Nano Puff deal is on the women’s jacket in eye-catching Subtidal Blue. There's no hood which makes it well-suited for layering. Of course, a jacket this snazzy probably deserves to be shown off on its own. Just look at those sweet neon green zipper tracks!

Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody (men's): was $289 now $201 at Patagonia Dudes can grab the Hoody version of the Nano Puff for 30% off in Sleet Green (weird name) and Obsidien Plum (cool name). This one features the brand’s cool trout logo rather than the mountain logo if that kind of thing matters to you. Other than that, the Fitz Roy Nano Puff is just like the standard one.

In fact, dear readers, it’s no coincidence that I’m wearing my Patagonia Nano Puff at the very moment I write this from the chilly living room of my parent’s New Jersey home (they like it cold). And you know what? I’m all sorts of comfy and cozy.

Let’s talk tech. The Nano Puff weighs just 13 ounces but thanks to a generous amount of synthetic insulation, it’s way warmer than it has any business being.

It’s also treated with a Durable Water Repellent, which does a solid job keeping you dry in light precipitation. However, I’ve further treated mine with Nikwax waterproofer, so it holds up to all but torrential downpours with gusto. Here’s how to waterproof your own jacket like the pros .

When not in use, the whole thing packs away into an inner zippered chest pocket, conveniently converting the jacket into a comfy little pillow.

It’s worth noting that size options are starting to dwindle as Cyber Monday begins to wind down. So, 'add to cart' if you feel so inclined because I can’t imagine that my favorite jacket will be this cheap again any time soon.

