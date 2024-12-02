Save up to 73% on these killer Cyber Monday REI deals — my favorite sales on Patagonia, Nike, Arc'teryx, and more
Some of these deals are just too good
The rumors are true, folks, Cyber Monday is here. We're tracking the best Cyber Monday deals live so you don't have to worry about missing the greatest deals.
While most of the best tech deals are on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, I've decided to shoot my shot at finding the best apparel deals on REI. And lo and behold, the REI clearance Cyber Monday sale is giving pure excellence. What's more is that REI members get an extra $25 off outlet items — only until December 2nd (today). As a Patagonia fangirl, I have to recommend the Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover at only $133 — a saving of well over $100.
I've trawled REI for the best Patagonia, Nike, Arc'teryx, and Fjallraven deals, with savings of up to 73%. Hurry — I don't imagine these best Cyber Monday apparel deals will last much longer.
Best Patagonia REI deals
Right now you can get a massive $54 off these shorts. If you're a serious prepper, you'd do well to order these now in time for next summer. Or if you live in a warm climate these could help see you through the sweaty afternoons. These shorts have DWR so will keep you dry.
No, that's not a typo — you can get over $100 off this jumpsuit right now at REI. The Fleetwith jumpsuit is made with anti-wrinkle fabric, so no need to worry about ironing, and has five pockets.
You have to be quick with this one — it's only available in XS and there's low inventory right now. This jacket is made from recycled nylon and is perfect for mild weather when you want to protect yourself from UV or light rain.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 50% off in four colorful styles. I'm a huge fan of the Patagonia Houdini line and rarely leave the house without mine, no matter what the season.
This backpack is an absolute beast. You get both 35L capacity and an ice axe carrier. This is the ultimate mountaineering back pack that won't weigh you down.
You can save a whopping 50% off this women's Patagonia fleece pullover. Warm, cozy, and stylish, it features three zippered pockets, a bungee chord hem cinch, and a healthy amount of synthetic insulation to keep you toasty. It's available in XS and S only now.
Patagonia makes darn-nice outerwear for ski and snowboarders and the Insulated Powder Town Jacket is no exception. Jam-packed with tech to keep you dry, warm and well-ventilated, it's on sale for 25% off in 'Obsidian Plum' with a decent selection of sizes still available.
Best Fjallraven REI deals
This coat is lightly padded, making it perfect for those winter days when the sun is shining. It’s available in black, navy, green, and yellow, and most sizes are still in stock. As with most of Fjallraven’s winter coats, the Kiruna has G-Loft Supreme insulation, which keeps you warm in damp conditions.
This is a massive deal, and just in time for the coldest months of the year. As a Scandinavian brand, it’s no surprise that Fjallraven has mastered cold weather wear. This jacket is available in all sizes and colors right now, so you can choose from black, to green, to blue, to red. This jacket is boosted with G-Loft Supreme synthetic insulation, which will keep you warm even when it’s raining.
Best Arc'teryx REI deals
A TG staff favorite, the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody rarely sees a discount, let alone with multiple color options on offer. Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this synthetic insulated jacket also boasts decent wet-weather protection, making it a great option for layer or wearing on its own.
This is the women's version of the men's hoodie above. This jacket has the same lightweight fabric and wet-weather protection, and should keep you warm and dry on outdoor treks.
Best Nike REI deals
If you're a runner, you'll know that Nike shorts are some of the best running shorts out there. And what's better than running shorts by Nike? Running shorts by Nike that are brief-lined with a hidden pocket for your keys. These shorts are also on sale in the high rise version for $23 down from $48 — but only in black.
This UV-protective jacket is ideal for long outdoor runs when you want to give your skin that extra layer of defense against the sun's harmful rays. The spandex/polyester mix fabric means it's soft, comfortable, and stretchy, too.
These shorts are only available in XS and S due to their incredible half-off sale. The wide waistband prevents pinching and rolling, making these a comfortable option for working out.
