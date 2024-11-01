Nike early Black Friday deals — 17 deals I'd get on gym shoes, running clothes and more

November has crept up on us, and before we know it, Black Friday will, too. But you don’t have to wait for the big shopping event later in the month to scoop up an awesome deal on new fitness apparel. That’s right — Nike already has some excellent price drops on men’s and women’s activewear and shoes.

I’ve rounded up some of the top Nike Black Friday deals that you can snag now. Wondering why you should trust my picks? As a fitness writer, I spend a lot of time suited up in workout wear, testing it for comfort, performance, and style to make trusted recommendations for our readers. I’m also a keen runner and gym-goer in my free time, so I care about finding the right apparel for different kinds of workouts—looking for pieces that look, feel, and perform great in action.

The best deals I’ve spotted so far include a solid 38% off the Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes, bringing them down to under $100. There’s also $15 off the Nike men's Dri-FIT Joggers, a perfect pair of bottoms for gentler movement. And 38% off the 38% off the Nike Indy Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra means it’s only $22 right now.

Luckily for you, the Nike deals don’t end there. Let’s dive into them! (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes).

Best early Black Friday Nike deals

Nike Indy Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra: was $38 now $22 @ Nike

This light support sports bra is made to feel soft on your skin and offer plenty of breathability to keep you cool and comfortable while you work. The pads can be removed, and you can adjust the straps with ease from the front instead of the back.



Nike Dri-FIT Fly Unstructured Swoosh Cap: was $28 now $23 @ Nike

This five panel cap from Nike has less structure than your standard cap, providing a more relaxed and comfy fit. It's got plenty of stretch (a 4-way stretch FYI) and is sweat-wicking so you can tackle anything from a run to the gym to a walk to the coffee shop.

Nike One Fitted Dri-FIT Strappy Cropped Tank Top: was $40 now $24 @ Nike

Perfect for pairing with some high-waisted gym leggings, you can't go wrong with the Nike One Fitted Dri-FIT Strappy Cropped Tank Top. The midweight cropped tank is soft in feel and features Nike's Dri-FIT technology that helps wick sweat away from your body and keeps you dry for longer while exercising.



Nike Pro Sculpt High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts: was $38 now $28 @ Nike

These Pro Sculpt workout shorts are thick for support and stretchy, helping you stretch and flex to your full potential while training. The wide waistband on the biker style bottoms also provides your core with an extra layer of support.

Nike Universa Medium-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts (Plus Size): was $65 now $39 @ Nike

It's a given that workout shorts need to be squat proof and thankfully Nike hasn't disappointed with the plus size Universa Medium-Support High-Waisted Biker Shorts. It's only the lilac pair that are on sale so move fast if you want to grab a pair in this color for less than $40.

Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes: was $160 now $97 @ Nike

There's much to love about Nike's InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoe, it's generously cushioned, features a rocker shape to propel your stride and is made with a reactive foam. It's also water resistant so your tootsies can stay dry in all weathers while out running.

Nike Storm-FIT Swift Running Jacket: was $150 now $112 @ Nike

Feel warm, protected, sweatproof and stylish in the Nike Storm-FIT Swift Running Jacket. Whether you're running or hiking the Storm-FIT tech is designed to fight off harsh elements including strong winds and relentless rain. Just an FYI, the $38 discount only applies to the white colorway of this jacket.

Nike Men's Dri-FIT Fitness T-Shirt: was $40 now $28 @ Nike

You can never have too many workout tops when you exercise a lot and have a busy washing pile to keep on top of. This is a standard lightweight, breathable and sweat wicking tee from Nike but features a funky design which reads 'Don't ask me about leg day'. The larger sizes are going fast so act now if you want to scoop up one for just $28.

Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts: was $60 now $42 @ Nike

These 7" shorts are made with stretch in mind so that you can run, jump, stretch and squat with confidence and comfort. They also feature Nike's signature Dri-FIT technology to absorb sweat quickly as you exercise. FYI, The light green is the only color with 28% off.

Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Joggers: was $75 now $60 @ Nike

These narrow fit joggers are lightweight and ready to tackle gentle movement, whether that be a yoga class, some mobility work or just for chilling in. You can take advantage of this 18% saving in the black and grey versions of these workout bottoms.

Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV 4" Brief-Lined Running Shorts: was $90 now $72 @ Nike

Pick up your speed with the Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV 4" Running Shorts. They are short, light and designed to sweat wick as you clock up the miles. These shorts are kitted out with not one but four pockets to store your race day essentials. Not all colorways are on sale so be sure to check this before pressing pay.

Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes: was $150 now $105 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 shoes feature in our guide to the best cross training shoes for good reason. Our tester thought they were the best Metcon edition yet and excelled in stability and comfort. If you're a gym addict or CrossFit king or queen, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Nike Kiger 9 Trail Running Shoes: was $160 now $112 @ Nike

Trust your footing while on the trails with the Nike Kiger 9 Trail Running Shoes. The multidirectional lugs on the outsole are there to enhance your grip againts rocky and unpredictable terrains. Scoop up a pair in the sale and save 29% while stocks last.