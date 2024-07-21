Last chance: grab these 6 great Sketchers Prime Day deals before time runs out

As shoe brands go, Skechers is synonymous with comfort, with its signature shoes almost always offering users cushioned insoles and cozy all-day wear. In fact, most of Sketchers sneakers now use memory foam in their insoles, plus there are plenty with arch support too. With tonnes of styles, colourways and shoe types available, there's something for everyone, and one of our colleagues over at TechRadar likes these shoes so much, she now exclusively only wears Sketchers!

Now that we're getting into the last few hours of the extraordinary six-day deals fest that was Prime Day 2024 here in Australia, Amazon is serving up some great Skechers deals, with up to 58% off major styles like the Go Walk series and the Hands-Free Slip-Ins.

Skechers' Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted styles on offer, ranging from Men's, Women's, Kids and work-appropriate shoes. You can even nab discounted Skechers Apparel like socks, activewear and jackets to go alongside your new pair of footwe.

But before you can kick your feet up and enjoy some new sneakers, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take full advantage of the Skechers deals on offer. Not a member yet? You can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days or sign up using the links below.

Amazon Prime Day Skechers Deals

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy sneakers | AU$119.99 from AU$51.92 (save AU$68.07) Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, with prices starting from AU$51.92. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support, all while being extremely lightweight. Plus, these shoes have over 37K reviews on this listing, which is mighty impressive for a pair of sneakers. Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the navy/white, black and taupe colourways on the same listing.

Skechers Women's Hands-Free Slip-Ins Arch Fit 2.0 sneakers | AU$169.99 from AU$89.99 (save AU$80) The Skechers Slip-Ins series were designed with a Heel Pillow to help users slide in and out of the shoes easily. Plus this pair offers great arch support and a shock-absorbing midsole, making them an excellent option for those with mobility issues. These sneakers are available in this blue/white colourway, but if you're after something a touch more snazzy, you can grab them in black/hot pink too.

Skechers Women's Uno Stand On Air sneakers | AU$159.99 from AU$63 (save up to AU$96.99)



With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including black, white and turquoise.

Skechers Men's Hillcrest Pure Escape sneakers | AU$149.99 from AU$88.64 (save AU$61.35) Get ready to hike the great outdoors with these Skechers. These sporty-looking trail design shoes feature a lace-up synthetic, mesh upper and come complete with a cushioned Memory Foam insole, perfect for climbing mountains (or even a walk in a park). Available in taupe or charcoal colourways under the same listing.

Skechers Men's Go Walk 7 sneakers | AU$159.99 from AU$89.99 (save AU$70)



The Skechers Men's Go Walk slip-on sneakers are currently slashed by 44% for Prime Day. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Do note though, that unlike at Skechers direct, these shoes are only available in black or navy/orange colourways.