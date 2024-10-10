Act fast! The best Arc’teryx jacket I’ve ever owned is is 29% off at REI

My love for Patagonia puffy jackets, like the fantastic Nano Puff that's also on sale at REI, is well documented. But over the last year, a rival jacket has slowly crept up the ranks, displacing said trusty Patagonia in my closet's starting lineup.

That garment is the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie. Ordinarily priced at a cool $300, REI has it on sale right now for 29% off. However, you'll need to move with haste to score this sweet deal.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie: was $300 now $210 @ REI

I review outerwear for a living and the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie is my current favorite jacket thanks to its stretchy, breathable design that's not only lightweight and comfy but also wind- and water-resistant. It's also mighty warm, thanks to ample synthetic insulation and packs down nice and compact for travel.

Lighter, comfier, and with better ventilation than the Nano Puff, the Arc'teryx Insulated Hoodie is truly a do-it-all piece of outerwear. I wear mine as a mid-layer when I'm alpine skiing/snowboarding and as a main outer layer in the chillier months here in Seattle, especially while walking the dog early in the morning or late at night.

It also packs down to a convenient size, making the Atom Insulated Hoodie a great choice to bring on hikes and outdoor adventures. I recently busted mine out upon tagging a local peak. The exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) to keep you dry in wet conditions, though this is not a replacement for a proper rain shell.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The Atom additionally boasts a roomy, cinchable storm hood along with an adjustable hem, elastic cuffs, and three zippered pockets, including an interior chest pocket for valuables. The side panels underneath the arms are made from stretchy performance fleece for increased mobility and maximum breathability while the rest of the jacket is constructed of fancy Tyono 20-denier nylon.

Warmth comes from 60 grams of synthetic insulation, which is plenty to keep you nice and toasty in temperatures hovering just above freezing.

Due to its comfortable, packable, weather-resistant lightweight design, the Arc'teryx Atom Hoodie has also become my go-to garment for traveling, whether jet-setting across the country or globe or hitting the winding roads for an epic road trip to one of my many favorite Pacific Northwest destinations, like Oregon's Willamette Valley and Washington's Olympic Penninsula.

Practically speaking, this is one of the most versatile, not to mention, comfiest pieces of outerwear on the market today. Sure, Arc'teryx is also among the hippest brands in the world of gorpware, but garments like this prove that the brand's success is about much more than a trendy name.

Arc'teryx also offers repairs on all garments sold for the reasonable lifespan of the item, which means that your $210 investment should continue paying dividends long into the future.