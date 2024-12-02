19 epic weights deals under $100 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday is in full swing at Amazon, bringing significant discounts on home gym equipment. Right now you can grab essential weights and fitness gear for under $100.
Standout deals include the Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weights at just $79 and the Yes4All Rubber Grip Encased Hex Dumbbells for $42. For anyone looking to build their home gym, these prices are hard to beat.
Don't wait too long on these fitness deals — Cyber Monday ends at midnight, and popular items tend to sell out quickly. For more savings across all categories, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage.
Cyber Monday dumbbell deals
It's rare to find single hexagonal dumbbells for less than $50, and even rarer a pair, but that's what we have here with this dup of 10 lbs weights. And this discount makes them $10 less than we saw them go for during July's Prime Day sale.
Many fixed-load dumbbells are coated in rubber, but this Yes4All 'bell has a PVC coating instead. There's still rubber on the handle, so it's not suitable for anyone with allergies, but the hexagonal design stops them rolling away when not in use.
A straightforward starter set featuring three pairs of dumbbells (3, 5, and 8 pounds). The neoprene coating provides a secure grip, while the hex shape prevents rolling. Perfect for basic resistance training and home workouts.
This versatile 6-in-1 set transforms from dumbbells to kettlebells, barbells, and even includes an abs roller and push-up stands. The included barbell stands keep your equipment organized when not in use. Great for those wanting a complete home gym solution.
A 4-in-1 system that converts between dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and push-up stands. The ABS-coated handles feature non-slip texturing for better control during workouts. Ideal for varied strength training from bench presses to squats.
A well-designed barbell set featuring an ergonomic curl bar that reduces wrist strain. The star lock system adds security for weight plates, while the curved design aligns naturally with your grip. Good for both beginners and experienced lifters.
Smart design meets versatility with this 3-in-1 set. The octagonal weight plates prevent rolling, while the system converts between dumbbells, barbell, and push-up stands. Great for full-body workouts, from bicep curls to leg training.
A complete dumbbell solution with pairs of 5, 10, and 15-pound weights plus storage stand. The neoprene coating offers durability and comfortable grip, while hex shapes prevent rolling. Perfect for home workouts at various difficulty levels.
This comprehensive set includes five pairs of neoprene-coated dumbbells (5-15 pounds) with a space-saving A-frame rack. The vertical storage design maximizes floor space, while rubber inserts protect both weights and rack.
Cyber Monday kettlebell deals
Voted best budget kettlebell in our guide, this 15-pound solid cast iron weight proves you don't need to spend big for quality. Perfect for a range of exercises from swings to goblet squats, its built-to-last construction makes it an excellent value for home workouts.
If you live in a shared building or apartment, you want to keep noise to a minimum, which is where this soft kettlebell can help. The 10 lbs weight is a lot quieter as it hits the floor, and it hurts a lot less if you accidentally known yourself with it during kettlebell swings or halos.
Kettlebells are a versatile way to train your whole body, but you may want to vary the load between moves, which is where this trio come in handy. Each weight has a flat base and vinyl coating, and you get options at 5 lbs, 10 lbs and 15 lbs.
Like the Bionic Body soft kettlebell, this plastic option help reduce some of the noise associated with resistance training workouts. The plastic design might not be as durable, but the wide handle makes it easier to grip with two hands for swings and similar moves.
If you're looking to save space but keep your training varied, this adjustable kettlebell is a great option. You can switch between 15 lbs and 20 lbs and buy additional plates to increase the load up to 50 lbs to help challenge your muscles as you get stronger.
While it's above our $100 threshold, this deal deserves attention. The Bowflex adjustable dumbbell took the best overall spot in our best kettlebell guide. Our review praised this clever 6-in-1 adjustable kettlebell that ranges from 8-40 pounds with simple dial adjustments. Save space and money by replacing six kettlebells with one versatile piece of equipment.
Cyber Monday weight accessories deals
If you need a way to store your existing fixed-load weights, this dumbbell rack is a great option. The A-frame rack holds up to five pairs and has a maximum load of 200 lbs.
Weighted vests are a convenient way to add load to your workouts, especially if you're going out on a run and want to keep your hands free. But most can be pricey, which is why this 25% discount on the CAP Barbell vest is such a great deal. There's an adjustable strap to improve the fit and you can remove some of the 1 lbs weights to drop the load from 20 lbs.
This curl bar is ideal if you already have some adjustable dumbbells with removeable weights plates and want to shake up your training with biceps curls or deadlifts. It has two swivel sockets to lock the plates in place and can hold up to 220 lbs.
This workout bench is an affordable way to make your at-home workouts more versatile, but now it's even cheaper with this Prime Day discount. You can use it for weighted exercises or core-focused moves and it supports up to 500 lbs.
Huel's powders are high-protein meal replacements, but if you're after a way to boost your protein intake around breakfast or lunch, it's a convenient option. You get 25g of plant protein per serving and 250 calories. Plus it mixes well with milk and water, ideal if you're on the go.
