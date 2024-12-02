19 epic weights deals under $100 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday is in full swing at Amazon, bringing significant discounts on home gym equipment. Right now you can grab essential weights and fitness gear for under $100.

Standout deals include the Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weights at just $79 and the Yes4All Rubber Grip Encased Hex Dumbbells for $42. For anyone looking to build their home gym, these prices are hard to beat.

Don't wait too long on these fitness deals — Cyber Monday ends at midnight, and popular items tend to sell out quickly. For more savings across all categories, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Cyber Monday dumbbell deals

RitFit Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells: was $69 now $39 at Amazon It's rare to find single hexagonal dumbbells for less than $50, and even rarer a pair, but that's what we have here with this dup of 10 lbs weights. And this discount makes them $10 less than we saw them go for during July's Prime Day sale.

Relife Adjustable Dumbbells Set: at Amazon This versatile 6-in-1 set transforms from dumbbells to kettlebells, barbells, and even includes an abs roller and push-up stands. The included barbell stands keep your equipment organized when not in use. Great for those wanting a complete home gym solution.

Feierdun Adjustable Dumbbells: was $76 now $55 at Amazon A 4-in-1 system that converts between dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and push-up stands. The ABS-coated handles feature non-slip texturing for better control during workouts. Ideal for varied strength training from bench presses to squats.

Yaheetech Barbell Weight Set: was $79 now $67 at Amazon A well-designed barbell set featuring an ergonomic curl bar that reduces wrist strain. The star lock system adds security for weight plates, while the curved design aligns naturally with your grip. Good for both beginners and experienced lifters.

Cyber Monday kettlebell deals

Bionic Soft Kettlebell : was $39 now $31 at Amazon If you live in a shared building or apartment, you want to keep noise to a minimum, which is where this soft kettlebell can help. The 10 lbs weight is a lot quieter as it hits the floor, and it hurts a lot less if you accidentally known yourself with it during kettlebell swings or halos.

Yes4All Kettlebell Set : was $44 now $37 at Amazon Kettlebells are a versatile way to train your whole body, but you may want to vary the load between moves, which is where this trio come in handy. Each weight has a flat base and vinyl coating, and you get options at 5 lbs, 10 lbs and 15 lbs.

Yaheetech 35lbs Kettlebell : was $49 now $45 at Amazon Like the Bionic Body soft kettlebell, this plastic option help reduce some of the noise associated with resistance training workouts. The plastic design might not be as durable, but the wide handle makes it easier to grip with two hands for swings and similar moves.

Apex Adjustable Heavy-Duty Exercise Kettlebell : was $69 now $54 at Amazon If you're looking to save space but keep your training varied, this adjustable kettlebell is a great option. You can switch between 15 lbs and 20 lbs and buy additional plates to increase the load up to 50 lbs to help challenge your muscles as you get stronger.

Cyber Monday weight accessories deals

Cap Barbell Adjustable Weighted Vest (20 lbs): was $39 now $29 at Amazon Weighted vests are a convenient way to add load to your workouts, especially if you're going out on a run and want to keep your hands free. But most can be pricey, which is why this 25% discount on the CAP Barbell vest is such a great deal. There's an adjustable strap to improve the fit and you can remove some of the 1 lbs weights to drop the load from 20 lbs.

ExtreSpo 47-inch EZ Curl Bar: was $45 now $35 at Amazon This curl bar is ideal if you already have some adjustable dumbbells with removeable weights plates and want to shake up your training with biceps curls or deadlifts. It has two swivel sockets to lock the plates in place and can hold up to 220 lbs.

Cap Barbell Flat Weight Bench Color Series: was $49 now $42 at Amazon This workout bench is an affordable way to make your at-home workouts more versatile, but now it's even cheaper with this Prime Day discount. You can use it for weighted exercises or core-focused moves and it supports up to 500 lbs.