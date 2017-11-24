Best UK Deals

Every day we look through hundreds of deals to pick out the best one available and help you save money. Whether you’re looking for a new SSD, a router, video games or Bluetooth headphones, check our daily deals and save big.
The offers are updated daily and gathered in this new page so check back often.
This tablet features a large, crystal clear
12” 2160x1440 IPS display, Atom x5-z8350 1.44GHz quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB
expandable storage, and dual booting of Windows 10 and Android 5.1.
View Deal
This TV features a 43” screen with
full HD 1080p resolution, Triple XD image processing for a better picture, and
SmartTV through LG webOS, with apps for Spotify, Netflix, and other services.
View Deal
Speed up your home Wi-Fi with this fast Wireless-AC router, which
features 1900Mbps dual-band speed, USB 3.0 port for drive and printer sharing,
Amazon Alexa compatibility, and remote control via app.
View Deal
Bose’s amazing noise-canceling technology goes wireless with
these light, comfortable headphones, which feature volume-optimized EQ, NFC
Bluetooth pairing, and up to 20 hours of wireless battery life.
View Deal