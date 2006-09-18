The Vizio GV42L 42" LCD HDTV: Modest Price, Great Picture

Introduction

In the past few years, Vizio has built a good reputation as a company that provides solid picture quality at budget prices, both with Plasma and LCD displays. Their motto is "Where Vision Meets Value," clearly positioning them in the second-tier display market. The best example of this strategy is their 50" plasma television for $1,999. The GV42L is also reasonably priced at $1,699, which is lower than most other 42" LCDs and many of the more popular 40" sized LCDs.

Just released last month, the Vizio GV42L was launched alongside another 42" LCD, the L42. The GV42L is part of Vizio's new Gallevia line, which offers modest upgrades compared to their regular displays, such as a backlit remote, removable speakers and stand and a new upgraded cosmetic appearance. The GV42L is only priced $100 more than the L42, which has an M.S.R.P. of $1,599.

Some of the key features of the GV42L include:

