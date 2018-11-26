Best Target Cyber Monday Deals

It's Cyber Week and Target is offering great deals on everything from the latest iPhones to big-screen 4K TVs. Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting a jump start on the holiday shopping season, below we're rounding up the best of what you can buy now.
Target Cyber Monday Deals
If you want one of Apple's latest iPhones, Target is bundling up to a $250 Target gift with the purchase and activation of select iPhones. (The deal is valid in-store only at Target's with Target Tech sections). Deal ends Dec. 26.
- iPhone X w/ $150 GC
- iPhone 8 w/ $150 GC
- iPhone 8 Plus w/ $150 GC
- iPhone XS w/ $250 GC
- iPhone XS Max w/ $250 GC
Other Cyber Monday Deals
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch for $199 ($70 off) [NEW]
- Marc Jacobs 42mm Smartwatch for $199 ($96) [NEW]
- Vizio M-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV w/ HDR for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $179.99 ($120 off)
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones for $89.99 ($110 off)
As an added bonus, Target is also offering free shipping on all orders from now through the end of the year. Take that, Amazon.
