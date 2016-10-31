Our Favorite Android Nougat Features and Tips

What's New in Android Nougat

Google made several smart, design-conscious decisions with Nougat that greatly improve the Android experience. While the operating system as a whole is better, it’s a lot of the little details and new features that make Nougat worthwhile. Several of these updates in Nougats enhance existing features from Android Marshmallow, but by saving you a few moments or expanding your options, they’re still worthwhile.

To help you get the most out of your Nougat experience, we’ve rounded up the best features that you should definitely check out right now. Whether you have Nougat or or are impatiently waiting for it to arrive on your device, there’s a lot here to dig into.

