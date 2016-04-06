Best Shows to Binge Watch

If anything, the world of online TV is an embarrassment of riches, and, naturally, a whole lot of it isn't particularly good. But don't worry, we've scoured the selections of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Showtime Anytime to curate a list of some of the best shows you can binge on right this very second, from premiere to finale.

What follows is a (wholly subjective) cross section of programming, including comedy, drama and a couple of family-friendly shows, so set aside a few vacation days and dive right in. We'll even tell you exactly how much time it will take you to watch every second of every episode (assuming you don't break for sleep or food). If you don't see your favorite show or think our list is rubbish, sound off in the comments.