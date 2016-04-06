Best Shows to Binge Watch
If anything, the world of online TV is an embarrassment of riches, and, naturally, a whole lot of it isn't particularly good. But don't worry, we've scoured the selections of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Showtime Anytime to curate a list of some of the best shows you can binge on right this very second, from premiere to finale.
What follows is a (wholly subjective) cross section of programming, including comedy, drama and a couple of family-friendly shows, so set aside a few vacation days and dive right in. We'll even tell you exactly how much time it will take you to watch every second of every episode (assuming you don't break for sleep or food). If you don't see your favorite show or think our list is rubbish, sound off in the comments.
Breaking Bad
Before you call Saul, make sure you're all caught up with the AMC series that unleashed Bob Odenkirk's lovable ambulance-chasing lawyer upon the world. What starts as the story of a high school chemistry teacher battling inoperable lung cancer ends up downright Shakespearean in no short order, as Bryan Cranston's Walter White transforms from geeky suburban husband to cold-blooded drug kingpin. And that's just the first couple of seasons.
Number of Seasons: 5
Time to Watch: 1 day, 22 hours, 30 minutes
Where to Get It: Netflix
Dexter
Not every single one of Dexter's eight seasons is necessarily great, per se, but the story of a police department forensic blood spatter expert who happens to kill serial killers is always compelling television. Michael C. Hall gives the performance of a lifetime as the titular conflicting sociopath who hunts a rotating cast of fellow murders (including, most notably, John Lithgow's tour de force Season 4 performance), while attempting to stay one step ahead of his law enforcement colleagues.
Number of Seasons: 8
Time to Watch: 3 days, 8 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon, Netflix, Showtime Anytime
Adventure Time
A truly all-ages series, Adventure Time is equal parts Dungeons & Dragons-inspired fantasy epic and goofball cartoon. The adventures of Finn and his talking dog friend, Jake, unfold slowly over the course of 15-minute episodes (some 226 to date), creating a rich and warm fantasy world that evokes such beloved childhood works as Calvin and Hobbes and My Neighbor Totoro.
Number of Seasons: 7
Time to Watch: 1 day, 18 hours, 9 minutes
Where to Get It: Hulu
X-Files
The Fox show's recent 10th season series revival may not have scored the sorts of rave reviews creator Chris Carter was hoping for, but the truth, as they say, is still out there. Thankfully, so, too, are the first nine seasons of the show, one through seven of which star David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson — the original paranormal-investigating odd couple. The last two seasons swap Duchovny for the guy who played the T-1000 in Terminator 2, but let's face it, after 170 or so episodes of plot arcs and monsters of the week, there's no turning back.
Number of Seasons: 10
Time to Watch: 6 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes
Where to Get It: Netflix, Hulu
The Sopranos
From the ducks to "Don't Stop Believin'," the six seasons of The Sopranos represent, hands down, some of the finest television ever created. What starts as the story of a New Jersey mob boss reluctantly going into therapy on the verge of a nervous breakdown unfolds as a family drama of operatic proportions, thanks to some of the best writing and acting ever seen on the boob tube.
Number of Seasons: 6
Time to Watch: 3 days, 14 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon, HBO Now
Seinfeld
There's "The Contest" and "The Chinese Restaurant" and "The Pez Dispenser" and "The Puffy Shirt." Oh, and who can forget "The Soup Nazi" and "The Bubble Boy?" Between the bass poppin' musical segues and Jerry's extremely normcore stylings, this tent pole of NBC's Must See TV lineup pretty much is the '90s, as far as we're concerned.
Number of Seasons: 9
Time to Watch: 2 days, 18 hours
Where to Get It: Hulu
The Wire
No one will lament on their death bed that they didn’t spend enough time watching TV — except, perhaps, when it comes to The Wire. When President Obama goes on record calling it the best show of all time, you really ought to see what all the fuss is about. And between HBO Now and Amazon Prime offering up the entire series for streaming, you've really run out of excuses not to delve into this gritty Baltimore-based drama about narcotics, law enforcement and drug dealers.
Number of Seasons: 5
Time to Watch: 2 days, 12 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon, HBO Now
Twin Peaks
With a mere two seasons (and a feature film) to its name, Twin Peaks is the shortest entry on this list, but between the David Lynch series' two-hour pilot, the first season finale, and the remaining 28 hour-long episodes, that’s still a heck of a lot of twisted small-town television to catch up on. And with the long-awaited new mini-series set to premier on Showtime in the first half of next year, there's no better time to catch up with the quirky denizens of Twin Peaks.
Number of Seasons: 2
Time to Watch: 1 day, 6 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon, Hulu, Netflix
Justified
Creator Graham Yost supplied the Justified writing staff with "WWED" bracelets — shorthand for "What would Elmore do?" a nod to the FX series' roots as an Elmore Leonard short story. The writers dutifully spun the series into six seasons of epic story-telling, primarily centered on the interactions between U.S. Marshal and perpetual recidivist Boyd Crowder, making for some of the most compelling dramatic television in recent memory.
Number of Seasons: 6
Time to Watch: 3 days, 6 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David’s post-Seinfeld series is, in a few words, "pretty, pretty good." The comedian stars as a fictionalized version of himself, whose social faux pas wreak hilarious havoc on everyone in his immediate vicinity. Filled with celebrity cameos from Ted Danson to Shaquille O'Neal, the quirky, uncomfortable story lines are too delish to pass up.
Number of Seasons: 8
Time to Watch: 1 day, 16 hours
Where to Get It: Amazon, HBO Now
Star Trek: The Original Series
Here's the crazy thing about the original Star Trek series: they only made three seasons. Of course, there have been countless films and spinoff shows, but the OG Starfleet crew only got 79 episodes' worth of exploring strange new worlds. Naturally, pretty much every one is now a classic, engrained on pretty much every aspect of popular culture. From fast-breeding tribbles to American television's first interracial kiss, the show boldly went — well, you know the rest.
Number of Seasons: 3
Time to Watch: 2 days, 17 hours, 49 minutes
Where to Get It: Hulu
Peep Show
This BBC show just wrapped up its ninth and final season, and if you didn't catch it the first time around, you missed out on one of the funniest and most painfully realistic sitcoms of all time. British sketch comedians David Mitchell and Robert Webb star as a pair of mismatched roommates reluctantly navigating the world of adulthood, anchored by frequent internal monologues and situations awkward enough to put even David Brent ill at ease.
Number of Seasons: 9
Time to Watch: 22 hours, 30 minutes
Where to Get It: Netflix
Nurse Jackie
Fresh off The Sopranos, Edie Falco dove headfirst into another dark comedy-drama premium cable series, this time for the fine folks at Showtime. Set in a New York City emergency room, Nurse Jackie deals directly with the growing problem of prescription drug addiction, as the seasoned nurse juggles the stress of a life-or-death job and raising a young family.
Number of Seasons: 7
Time to Watch: 1 day, 16 hours
Where to Get It: Netflix, Showtime Anytime
Pee-Wee's Playhouse
Admit it, you've got Pee-Wee-mania. You've seen the new Netflix movie, gone back and watched Big Adventure and the Christmas special for the eight bazillionth time and generally pretended like Big Top never really existed. Now you're ready to strap on the red bowtie and take the deep dive into the psychedelic insanity that passed for children's programming in the late '80s. It's got Laurence Fishburne, Phil Hartman, talking furniture and lots of screaming. Honestly, what's not to love?
Number of Seasons: 5
Time to Watch: 23 hours
Where to Get It: Netflix
The Twilight Zone
Thanks to the miracles of modern technology, you can live every day like it's New Year's Day with your own personalized Twilight Zone Marathon. Rod Serling's unspeakably influential anthology series is available through all manner of streaming services, featuring five seasons of some of the most thought-provoking television ever produced. There are too many great episodes to mention among the original series' 156, so why not just go ahead and watch them all? You didn't have anything else to do for the next four days, right?
Number of Seasons: 5
Time to Watch: 3 days, 6 hours, 30 minutes
Where to Get It: Amazon, Hulu, Netflix
