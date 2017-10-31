12 iPhone X Features You'll Want to Explore

Meet iPhone X

After months of speculation, rumors and leaks, the iPhone X is finally here. Apple and the major wireless carriers began taking online preorders on Oct. 27, and the phone will be available in stores later this week (though good luck trying to find one).

Apple introduced its latest iPhone 10 years after its first iPhone, and made the case that this iPhone is the best iPhone — or perhaps even the best smartphone ever. After having a chance to review the new iPhone, we think Apple has a pretty impressive device on its hands. Here are the iPhone X features that grabbed our attention —and the ones you'll want to try once you track down this 10th anniversary iPhone.