Best New Trailers: Ocean's 8, Jessica Jones Season 2 and More

The trailers to watch

From the looks of these new trailers, 2018 looks like a fantastic time to enjoy the cinema, as well as upcoming gems from Netflix. Sandra Bullock and her band of seven misfit con artists look to flip a franchise around in Ocean's 8, and Alicia Vikander is poised to push Lara Croft into the next generation.

We've also exciting looks at the next season of Jessica Jones, and the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which has us ready to buy advance tickets right now. Here are the best trailers to check out right now.