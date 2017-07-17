Here Are the New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone Soon

Meet Your Next Emoji

When you think about it, every day is Emoji Day. But July 17 is apparently more about emjois than most days, as somebody somewhere has declared it World Emoji Day. To celebrate, Apple just previewed some of the new emoji coming to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch this fall. Some are serious. Some are weird. None of them are redheads. My prayers go unanswered.

Apple’s new emoji are based on Unicode 10, the latest version of the emoticon standard approved in late June by the Unicode Consortium. Yes, there is a board that determines which emoji characters you’re able to use. Companies like Apple then create their own images based on those characters. Unicode 10 includes 56 new emoji. It’s unclear if Apple will add all 56 to its emoji keyboard, but here are the 16 we’ve seen so far.