Here Are the New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone Soon

Meet Your Next Emoji
When you think about it, every day is Emoji Day. But July 17 is apparently more about emjois than most days, as somebody somewhere has declared it World Emoji Day. To celebrate, Apple just previewed some of the new emoji coming to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch this fall. Some are serious. Some are weird. None of them are redheads. My prayers go unanswered.
Apple’s new emoji are based on Unicode 10, the latest version of the emoticon standard approved in late June by the Unicode Consortium. Yes, there is a board that determines which emoji characters you’re able to use. Companies like Apple then create their own images based on those characters. Unicode 10 includes 56 new emoji. It’s unclear if Apple will add all 56 to its emoji keyboard, but here are the 16 we’ve seen so far.
Puking Smiley
The green-gilled “I’m gonna vomit” emoji is getting a sequel: the full-on puking smiley. When your hangover is too real for words, this emoji will say it all.
Person With Beard
Men of Brooklyn, rejoice! At long last, Man With Mustache is joined by Man With Beard, correcting an injustice that has been overlooked for too long.
Exploding Head
When you need to convey that your mind has been blown, nothing beats the new Exploding Head smiley. It’s my personal fave of the bunch.
Starry Eyed
Twitter replaced stars with hearts, but the Unicode Consortium bravely decided that there’s room for both. The starry-eyed smiley face will definitely join the heart-eyes emoji in my lineup of most frequently used characters.
T. Rex
The Unicode Consortium approved two dinosaurs in Unicode 10: a Brontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex. Apple has only previewed its T. Rex, but fingers crossed that both dinos make an appearance in iOS 11.
Yoga Pose
Wrestling, running, swimming, gymnastics, and even fencing are all sports represented by emoji. It’s really only fair that Apple is adding this lotus-posed yogi.
Woman Breastfeeding
Apple already features a pregnant emoji and a parent with toddler, but there are a few stages of life missing from that lineup. Now when new mamas are too busy to type, this breastfeeding emoji will be the clearest way to get that message across.
Crazy Face
To be honest, this new emoji is nowhere near as good as the one-eye-closed-with-tongue-hanging-out emoji, which looks way crazier.
Elf
The Unicode Consortium is going all-in with magical creatures, including vampires, mermaids, fairies, and wizards, and Apple is totally here for it. The company introduced a set of positively glamorous male and female elves in a variety of skin tones to accurately represent your inner Legolas or Galadriel.
Zombie
This super scary zombie emoji will make it easier to effectively compose messages about the latest episode of “The Walking Dead,” Halloween parties, George Romero films (RIP) and life without coffee. I wouldn’t be surprised if this emoji became the most used overnight.
Zebra
Long after the leopard, tiger and elephant were lionized with emoji, the zebra finally gets its due. It’s about time.
Woman With Headscarf
Apple has been working to make its emoji more diverse across the board, including race, ethnicity, sexuality and gender. But last year a 15-year-old Muslim teenager named Rayouf Alhumedhi noticed that there was no emoji for Muslim women who wear headscarves. She petitioned the Unicode Consortium, and they actually listened. The newest character makes Apple’s emoji more representative of its users.
That's Not All
iPhone users love food emoji, so expect the foods to keep on coming. Apple previewed coconut, steak and sandwich characters, and Unicode 10 includes dumpling, pretzel, pie and broccoli emojis that we’ll hopefully see in iOS 11 this fall.
Apple also designed a male and female genie, both of which are really, really cool. I’m not sure yet how to incorporate them into my text messages, but I plan to try.
