10 Fascinating Things You Didn't Know About the iPhone

iPhone Surprises

As Apple launches its tenth-anniversary iPhone, it's easy to take for granted all the big (and little) things that went into making the game-changing device a reality. And while the mercurial and inspiring Steve Jobs certainly had a lot of influence over the iPhone's design and features, dozens of engineers, designers and others gave rise to the handset — and its successors — through a series of truly impressive innovations.

Brian Merchant's "The One Device" chronicles this journey, from the birth of multitouch and the cramming of OS X into a 3.5-inch slab of glass to the arrival of the App Store (no, it wasn't there at the phone's 2007 launch). I had an opportunity to chat with Merchant about the iPhone and its evolution, and there are plenty of surprises.

Here are 10 things you didn't know about the iPhone.

Credit: Paul Morris/Getty