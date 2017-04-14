Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer - 9 Things We Learned
Breaking down The Last Jedi
"Breathe. Just breathe." Those are the first words Luke Skywalker says to Rey in the new trailer for The Last Jedi, but it feels like he's talking to us as we attempt to contain our excitement.
Now that we're coming down from our Force high, it's time to break down our first look at Episode 8 and what it means for our favorite characters from The Force Awakens. From the return of Captain Phasma and BB-8 to the debut of some epic new vehicles, here are 9 things we learned from the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Warning: This post contains massive spoilers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But if you haven't seen that movie yet, what are you doing here?!
Image Credits: Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Luke is Training Rey
This was pretty much a given, but we now have confirmation that Luke has decided to train Rey in the ways of the Force after she sought him out on his secluded island. The trailer makes it clear that Jedi training hasn't been easy on Rey, though it looks like she manages to move some rocks with her mind. We also see the heroine uncovering what looks like some kind of ancient Jedi manual.
The First Order Strikes Back
Much like how the Empire struck back in Episode 5, the First Order looks to be doing the same following the destruction of Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens. The trailer shows a Resistance base (or ship) taking some serious hits, proving that blowing up the bad guys' planet-sized headquarters still isn't enough to immobilize them completely. It feels like 1980 all over again.
New Vehicles Enter the Fight
Star Wars vehicles are just as iconic as the characters themselves, and it looks like we'll be getting a handful of new ones in The Last Jedi.
The teaser shows off some neat-looking ground speeders that leave a striking red trail of gas in their wake, and happen to remind us a bit of the podracers and Naboo starfighters from Episode 1. We're not exactly sure what they're racing towards, but they sure look a lot like Imperial walkers from a distance. We also see some Resistance command ships that bring the Rebel cruisers from the original trilogy to mind.
Kylo Ren is Even Angrier
We don't see much of Kylo Ren in this first teaser for The Last Jedi, but we do get a look at his shredded-up mask from the previous film. Expect Darth Vader's grandson/groupie to be even more pissed off in the new movie, with some shiny new duds to show for it.
Captain Phasma is Back
It turns out Captain Phasma may have survived that unfortunate trip to the trash compactor at the end of The Force Awakens. The silver-armored Stormtrooper is briefly seen leading a squad through a fiery battlefield in the new clip, which is great news — Phasma was woefully underused in Episode 7.
We Might Get a Key Flashback
That fiery battlefield we're talking about? It could be the remains of Luke's old Jedi training grounds. Considering we see Luke looking at the destruction with R2-D2, this moment might be a flashback that sheds some light on why the elder Jedi decided to go into hiding.
Finn is Still Asleep (For Now)
Our one glimpse of Finn shows him in some kind of recovery chamber, revealing that he might not have woken up from the aftermath of Episode 7 yet. However, the former Stormtrooper is way too big a part of this story to stay asleep forever, and we expect him to get back to his endearingly goofy ways by the end of the movie.
Meet Rose
While she wasn't in the trailer proper, director Rian Johnson introduced a brand new character named Rose during the film's Star Wars Celebration panel. According to Johnson, Rose is a humble maintenance worker for the Resistance, who, like so many ordinary characters before her, goes on to embrace a much more heroic and important role.
Luke is Over the Whole Jedi Thing
The Last Jedi trailer ends with Luke saying "I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end." There are a million ways to interpret this eerily ominous line, but perhaps Luke is simply scared of training Rey after seeing Kylo Ren — his nephew and previous pupil — turn to the dark side.