Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer - 9 Things We Learned

Breaking down The Last Jedi

"Breathe. Just breathe." Those are the first words Luke Skywalker says to Rey in the new trailer for The Last Jedi, but it feels like he's talking to us as we attempt to contain our excitement.

Now that we're coming down from our Force high, it's time to break down our first look at Episode 8 and what it means for our favorite characters from The Force Awakens. From the return of Captain Phasma and BB-8 to the debut of some epic new vehicles, here are 9 things we learned from the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Warning: This post contains massive spoilers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But if you haven't seen that movie yet, what are you doing here?!

