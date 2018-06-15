Next iPhone Squeezable? Here's How It Would Work

Apple is eyeing new ways to interact with its iPhones, a newly discovered patent filing suggests.

A new Apple patent has been discovered, called "Mobile Electronic Device with Squeeze Detection," that describes how you could interact with your iPhone by squeezing the sides of the handset. The feature would be nearly identical to what you'd find in Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL or HTC U12+.

Those devices let you squeeze the sides to open menus, perform functions, and more.

According the patent, which was earlier reported on by IBT, Apple's technology would come with a "deformable housing wall." The feature would allow you to vary how much pressure you use when squeezing the sides of the smartphone and the software will respond accordingly.

This would similar to the way Apple's 3D Touch feature works, which similarly responds with different options depending on the amount of pressure you apply to the screen. It appears, based on the information in Apple's patent, that the iPhone maker wants to give you more control based on the amount of pressure you apply.

But like everything else in Apple's universe, it's impossible to know whether this idea is a just a concept that it'll never bring to its handsets. After all, Apple has been known to take what other companies are doing and improve upon it in its own handsets. But at the same time, edge-squeezing technology hasn't exactly taken off, which might give Apple pause.

Still, the feature could give Apple some more flexibility in the way you'd interact with the smartphone. Apple has removed the Home Button from the iPhone X and that features appears to be dead. Giving you another way to quickly access menus or apps could be a nice addition.