As Seen on TV: Infomercial Tech

Is This Stuff For Real?

When all other programming is over for the evening, one breed of television animal rules the night: the TV infomercial. With its tempting offers, amazing claims, and enthusiastic paid actors, it can make a regular consumer wonder if he or she is really missing out by not calling within the next three minutes for that incredible last-chance offer. Tom’s Guide took a few of the most notable TV gadgets for a test spin to see if they live up to their claims and really make good on their offers. Here’s what we loved and loathed about the latest "as seen on TV" tech products.

For the purpose of testing products, we purchased some of the items at a local chain store, although common practice is to order online or through the popular toll-free channels advertised in the infomercials (operators are standing by!). Consumers should note that by ordering over the phone or online, you may have a six to 12 week wait time to receive your purchase and high shipping/processing fees may also apply. All of the products we tested boasted a satisfaction money-back guarantee in the event we were not satisfied with performance. Unless ordered through a retailer, however, refunds generally do not include money paid out for shipping and processing.

What about that other infomercial you've seen a million times? Aren't you curious whether that gizmo really works? Let us know in the comments section which infomercial "as seen on TV" product you'd like to see us test.