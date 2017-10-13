How to Watch Mr. Robot Online

USA's critically acclaimed techno-thriller Mr. Robot is back for another season, and thanks to online streaming services, you don't need traditional cable to follow Elliot and his demented disruptions.

But while the USA Network is available via all of the major platforms, each has its own merits for why you'd want to sign up.

Sling TV

If your schedule syncs up with Mr. Robot's (10pm Eastern on Wednesdays), then you might be best off with Sling Blue, which packages USA and 44 other channels together for $25 per month. That's the lowest price of any of these services, and Sling TV is available on practically any platform, including iOS, Android, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Sling also includes DVR (for $5 more), but it's capped at 50 hours of storage.

YouTube TV

While Sling's DVR will be enough for every Mr. Robot episode, those who can see themselves caring about more than just this show might want to check out YouTube TV. For $35 per month, it streams 55 live channels, including USA, but its cloud-based DVR gives you unlimited storage, which may be worth the $5 more it costs over Sling with DVR. Just make sure you're up for watching the show on a laptop, Android device, Chromecast-connected TV or an Apple TV via an iOS device over AirPlay, as YouTube TV isn't on as many devices.

DirecTV Now

If you're an AT&T customer who wants to benefit from some corporate synergy — the kind which Mr. Robot jokes about — check out DirecTV Now. Since AT&T owns DirecTV Now, it offers package discounts, bring the monthly price of the service down to only $10 per month for those with qualifying plans. That's a savings of 71 percent, as DirecTV Now typically costs $35 per month. It's available on just as many devices as Sling.

Hulu with Live TV

Fans of Hulu's original programming — which includes The Handmaid's Tale, The Mindy Project and Difficult People — can simply upgrade to Hulu with Live TV. It costs $40 per month for 56 channels, which includes — of course — USA. It too includes a DVR service, and is available on Android, iOS, Mac and PCs, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Amazon Fire, the Apple TV (4th Gen and 4K) and Chromecast.

MORE: Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. Vue vs. DirecTV Now: Face-Off!

PlayStation Vue

But say you don't game on Xbox, and instead live in a PlayStation household. Then, check out PlayStation Vue ($40 per month for 49 channels) as your primary method of tracking fsociety's actions. It's available on both the PS4 and PS3, as well as iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, Chromecast, Macs and PCs and Roku.

Buying Episodes

If you want to own episodes, then check out the Mr. Robot page at JustWatch, which collects information on where shows can be purchased, and how much those episodes and seasons cost. Currently, Amazon, iTunes, Fandango Now, Vudu, PlayStation, Microsoft and Google Play sell episodes.

Credit: USA Network