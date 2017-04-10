A Key Google Home Feature Looks Imminent

After an update to the Google Home app on Android and iOS, a message has appeared suggesting that "Multiple users are now supported." The app doesn't actually offer that functionality just yet, but it's a sign that's it's coming soon, even if Google may have jumped the gun.

Writer Owen Williams on Twitter was among the first to recognize the change.

This feature is sorely needed, not just for Google Home, but for other assistants like Amazon's Alexa. It's hard for roommates or a family to get truly personalized recommendations and notifications when their assistant can only utilize one account and recognize one voice. Hopefully, this change to Google Home will come soon and make it drastically more useful.

We've contacted Google for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.