CES 2018 Plunged Into Pre-Industrial Darkness

Ah, CES. That yearly Mecca of technology, where exhibitors, journalists and industry experts gather to experience the latest and greatest inventions of mankind. If you've never attended, you don't need much to make the most of CES — just some interesting new technology, a few good friends and a healthy helping of Las Vegas showmanship.



Oh, and electricity. You need electricity. Which the attendees of CES 2018 briefly didn't have access to because of a mysterious blackout. Whoops.





While my coworkers in Las Vegas scrambled for matches, flashlights, batteries and anything else that could help them stave off the unending darkness coming to consume our civilization (or maybe just stepping outside, where there's still plenty of light thanks to a nifty innovation known as "the sun"), I did my best to collect some of the most entertaining tweets about the #CESblackout.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, issued a statement that read in part: "A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers. We are grateful to NV Energy for their swift assistance, to our customers and their clients for their patience and to the staff for ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and exhibitors."

I won't be able to regale my grandchildren with tales of what it was like during that harrowing day (manning the home team back in New York has its pros and cons), I can at least help give you, dear reader, a taste of what the rest of the Tom's Guide team must have been going through.



First and foremost, our very own Brian Westover snapped a photo of the darkened Las Vegas Convention Center, making it sound like something out of a horror movie.



