This $9,790 Limited Edition iPhone Has a Mechanical Watch On Its Back

Here's the perfect phone for Russian oligarchs and spoiled insta-kids who illegally got into elite universities.
This is Caviar’s Grand Complications Skeleton Tourbillon, a limited edition iPhone XS with a classic watch that completely covers its back. My heart is divided between pure awe and total cringe.
I love classic watch design with complications, and this one has the king of complications: a tourbillon, a device patented in 1801 by the Swiss watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet that counters the effects of gravity to improve time-keeping accuracy in mechanical watches.
The watch mechanism is set against a black titanium back panel, engraved with planetary orbits. The mechanism itself is made of steel with a 7-micron 24K gold coating.
On its own, it’s a beautiful design, albeit huge. The gold watch has to be wound manually using the crown on the side, just like any mechanical watch — a process that will keep it running for 30 hours before having to be wound again.
But, like all high luxury iPhone retrofits, the watch looks sort of garish combined with the iPhone. Like a really, really expensive case you won't be able to use on your next iPhone.
The Caviar’s Grand Complications Skeleton Tourbillon is limited to 99 units, starting at $8,350 for the iPhone XS 64GB and going all the way up $9,790 for the iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage.