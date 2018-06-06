AMD Unveils Threadripper 2: 32 Cores of Multitasking Might

AMD announced that it is launching its Threadripper 2 processors in Q3 2018. These new models will stretch up to 32 cores and 64 threads and feature the new 12nm Zen+ architecture. The processors also feature many of the same enhancements we've seen on the second-gen Ryzen processors, such as increased frequencies, multi-core boost frequencies, and lower memory latency.

AMD has a new wave of X399 refresh motherboards coming to market now, but the Threadripper 2 processors are also backwards compatible with existing X399 motherboards. AMD hasn't provided pricing specifics yet, but we've already seen several new X399 motherboards here at the show.

Lisa Su also displayed a 7nm EPYC processor, which is coming to market this year, and the world's first 7nm Vega GPU with 32GB of HBM2, but those leading models are destined for the data center. AMD says that 7nm gaming GPUs will follow early next year.