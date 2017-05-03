Parents Rejoice: Amazon FreeTime Kids' App in Google Play

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a children's content subscription service originally only available on the Kindle Fire tablet, is now also accessible from any Android device with access to the Google Play app store.

The service includes unlimited access to more than 10,000 kids' books, movies, shows and apps from outlets such as Disney, PBS and Nickelodeon, according to Amazon. That includes shows and apps featuring Star Wars and Sesame Street characters, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Thomas the Tank Engine, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You'll be able to set up separate profiles for kids of different ages, ranging from 3 to 10 years old, showing content fit for their ages. There's also a kid-friendly browser. Parental controls let you limit the amount of screen time overall, and also allocate screen time according to specific types of activities, such as reading books, watching videos and playing games.

For Amazon Prime members, FreeTime Unlimited costs $2.99 per month for one kid, or $6.99 monthly for a family subscription. For those without a Prime membership, FreeTime costs $4.99 for one kid per month, and $9.99 monthly for a family. The first month is free.

Since the Google Play version of FreeTime Unlimited was launched only yesterday (May 2), it may not yet be available for all Android users. There's no iPhone and iPad version yet, either.