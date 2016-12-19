Here's Why Pokémon Go Isn't On Apple Watch Yet

Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs still hasn't brought its hit game to the Apple Watch yet, but it could have something potentially more exciting up its sleeve.

Niantic is working on a wearable that it's planning to release in early January, 9to5Mac is reporting, citing sources. The device is a wrist wearable that will feature an interface with its games built-in. According to 9to5Mac, the wearable will be known as the Nex + Ingress Band. The site published what appears to be a press image of the wearable, featuring five collectible Mods that go with its Ingress game.

Niantic made a splash in the mobile market earlier this year with the release of Pokémon Go, an augmented reality app that allowed gamers to search around town and capture Pokémon. The game was an immediate hit.

However, since it was a smartphone-based game, some had wondered when Niantic might bring it to other platforms.

For its part, Niantic already confirmed that it will be offering a wearable Pokémon Go app for Apple Watch. While the company hasn't shared exact launch details on that app, 9to5Mac over the weekend said that its development was paused and the app wouldn't make the 2016 release deadline the developer had promised.

In response, Niantic published a tweet, saying that the Apple Watch app is coming soon, though it didn't provide an exact release date.

According to 9to5Mac's sources, Niantic is dedicating more of its resources to its wearable and that has prompted some delays in the Apple Watch app's time table.

As 9to5Mac notes, the Niantic wearable looks strikingly similar — and carries the same name — as the Nex Evolution band that had tried to raise money on crowdfunding earlier this year. While the Nex Evolution was unceremoniously removed from crowdfunding, it appears based on the images that the company is working with Niantic Labs in one form or another.

For its part, Niantic didn't confirm the 9to5Mac report and say that it's working on a wearable. However, if the company is relying on Nex's technology, which delivers four days of battery life, the company is seemingly planning to make a big push in 2017.

If the 9to5Mac report is correct, the Niantic wearable could be unveiled sometime in January.