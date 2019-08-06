Trending

What’s the best music service for you?

There's much more than just Spotify

  • zthomas 24 June 2017 17:34
    I got three streaming services amazon prime spotify and pandora.. I got pandora playing now, I use spotify once or twice a day.. amazon is limited service even tho I have bought most of my cd's from them.. tho half were were purchased through sub partners with amazon which aren't included with amazons own library. I had pandora for + ten years used the free service first and then became a subscriber..
  • henrytcasey 26 June 2017 10:56
    That's interesting, about how the best one is the one you actually use.
  • zthomas 26 June 2017 22:26
    Pandora has been molded over the years into my main music streaming service.. Spotify.. they are quick learners.. seems to be hard branch away from one type and style of music and or sound, but we are getting closer. Amazon prime is different..yes I have purchased many of my cd's from them and some on file with there service. The thing is they want to sell more that just play, they rarely introduce new stuff. But prime also streams movies and tv shows.. along with there huge online department store.. its good and bad..
  • degovan 07 October 2017 15:42
    Why no mention of Napster? I really it's steaming service. The apps for Windows 10 and iOS are far from perfect but they do the job with relative ease and pricing is comparable to the other services($9.99/mo)
  • mrdouglas1 07 October 2017 17:34
    I emailed Pandora about this and got a BS no-response answer. I understand why some songs began as unavailable, it is based off of the contract they had as a radio station. Everything they've ever posted spoke to that slowly going away. At no point did they ever note that it was going to go the other way.

    This morning I woke to find an artist I like (Enter the Haggis) went from playable to radio only. When I emailed Pandora they completely game me some BS PR non answer crap. Did they loose some contract or contracts? Why would this happen. Also a extra day or two is nice... I've been waiting for 3 months and counting for another album that every other service already has. I'm ready to give up on them, but I keep holding on because they have the lowest bandwidth stream.
  • androidpjx 01 December 2017 18:13
    You forgot about Slacker Radio. Slacker Plus is $3.99/mo for commercial free, or $24.99/yr if you pay in one installment.
  • henrytcasey 01 December 2017 18:22
    Sorry, I wasn't slacking when I left Slacker off. As I say in the intro, though, this round-up doesn't include service plans without on-demand listening, which disqualifies the 3.99/24.99 price plan from Slacker.

    Slacker's $9.99 plan didn't catch our eye before because we can't see anything in it that distinguishes it from competitors. Hand-crafted and custom stations? They're everywhere. Ad-free and high quality (320k is what they max out according to them) audio? Also available everywhere.

    Is there something about it that makes it stand out? We didn't want to include every single service here, only those from major players or those who do something to stand out.
  • mjslakeridge 09 February 2018 20:10
    I listen on Spotify now and again. I used to listen on Tidido, but apparently it was an illegal site (at least in the U.S.) and has been taken down.
