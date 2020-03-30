Best Fitbit deals in April 2020

Fitbit deals can be found any day of the week. But with warmer weather approaching, we expect retailers are starting to launch their best Fitbit deals now.

Unfortunately, even the best fitness tracker can't guarantee washboard abs. But it can help you better analyze your heart rate and overall fitness progress so you can see whether you're on track to reach your goals.

So before you invest your hard-earned cash on a new Fitbit, we're gathering the best Fitbit deals you can get right now.

Fitbit activity trackers are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. These wearable devices are excellent for helping you monitor and reach your fitness goals. However, there are multiple trackers and watches to choose from and finding the best Fitbit deals isn't always easy.

Generally speaking, Amazon tends to offer the best Fitbit deals. Stores like Best Buy and Walmart usually price match them. While a bit hard to find, we've also spotted Fitbit accessories deals, which can take from $10 to $60 off select Fitbit bands.

We're here to help you score the Fitbit you want at a price you can afford. From the Fitbit Charge 3 to the Fitbit Inpsire, here are all the best Fitbit deals you can score right now.

Best Fitbit deals right now

Fitbit Inspire deals

The perfect fitness tracker for newbies

Screen: OLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes (HR model only) | Built-in GPS: No | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 5 days

Very affordable

Can be worn while swimming

The Fitbit Inspire HR is an entry-level fitness tracker that's perfect for anyone who's never owned a fitness tracker before. In our Fitbit Inspire HR review, we found that it nails all the basics like heart rate monitoring and step counting, plus it offers some bonus features like a waterproof design and touchscreen display.

There are two versions of the Fitbit Inspire: The pricier model with heart rate sensor, and a Fitbit Inspire for $69, which doesn't include a heart rate monitor. Neither model has built-in GPS, which means you'll need to carry your smartphone if you want to record outdoor runs.

In terms of pricing, the Fitbit Inspire HR deals have dropped the price of the device to under $80.

Fitbit Charge 3 deals

Best all-around fitness tracker for your money

Screen: OLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Built-in GPS: No | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 7 days

7-day battery life

SpO2 sensor for sleep analysis

No on-board GPS

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fitness tracker that takes your activity tracking to the next level. It also sports an SpO2 sensor for sleep insights, which makes it useful beyond the gym workouts.

In our Fitbit Charge 3 review, we found that the device's large screen makes it easier to view health stats at a quick glance. The screen is actually 30% larger than the screen on the Charge 2. That means you can now read entire messages and notifications without having to follow side-scrolling text. The screen is also fully touchscreen.

There is no built-in GPS, but this model can lock onto your phone's GPS in just a second and it delivers fairly accurate metrics. It also offers a new swim mode, which makes it useful for workouts beyond the gym and treadmill.

As far as Fitbit Charge 3 deals are concerned, the popular device has hit an all-time low of $99 quite a few times. There's also the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition for $119. This model includes Fitbit Pay, which lets you make secure payments on the go.

Fitbit Versa Lite deals

A good fitness smartwatch on the cheap

Screen: 1.4 inch LCD touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Built-in GPS: No | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 4 days

Stellar battery life

Accurate fitness and sleep tracking

Fun color options

Limited app store

No GPS or music storage

The Fitbit Versa Lite is designed to deliver the basics at an affordable price, and it does just that. It offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and automatically tracks your steps active minutes, distance and calories burned. A SmartTrack feature also records select workouts automatically.

Other Fitbit Versa Lite features include a swimp-proof housing and an easy-to-use one-button design that's great for newbies. You can also get app notifications from your phone, as well as texts and calendar alerts. Take your pick from four fun color options, including white and silver, lilac and silver, marina blue and mulberry.

The Fitbit Versa has a retail price of $159.95, but it can be found for under $130 on sale. The lowest price we've seen for this fitness watch is $99.

Fitbit Versa deals

Best Fitbit smartwatch under $200

Screen: AMOLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Built-in GPS: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 4 days

Good battery life

Attractive design

No on-board GPS

The Fitbit Versa 2 edges closer to overthrowing the Apple Watch's reign. In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we liked its sleek, lightweight design, 5-day battery life, and female health-tracking features. It's also the first smartwatch to have Alexa built in.

The Versa 2's AMOLED touch screen is about 1.4 inches. It features an always-on option that shows the time, date and battery life. This screen is simply black and white in this mode. You have to wake the Versa 2 to get the full color screen.

The Versa 2 has a Sleep Score, which looks at all your sleep data from the night before and boils it down to a number from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the better you've slept. It's reductive, but handy. Meanwhile, Smart Wake aims to rouse you from bed more gently. Tell the Versa 2 what time you want to wake up, and it will look for a time when you're in a light sleep cycle to wake you up. (It'll wait within 30 minutes of your actual alarm time, so this isn't a feature you'll use if you need to be up at a specific time).

Fitbit Versa 2 deals tend to take $50 off the watch's full $199 price. However, on major holidays we've seen the watch drop down as low as $128.

Fitbit Ionic deals

A smartwatch that does it all

Screen: LCD touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Built-in GPS: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 4 days

Music storage

Mobile payments

No always-on display

The Fitbit Ionic a Fitbit smartwatch that features built-in GPS, NFC for payments, music storage, and an app store that lets the watch shine even when there's no smartphone in your pocket.

Design-wise, the Fitbit Ionic looks like a 1980s vision of a 21st-century smartwatch. The bezels are overly wide and the screen should be bigger. However, in our Fitbit Ionic review, we found that it makes up in performance what it lacks in looks. It offers continuous heart rate-monitoring, guided workouts via the new Fitbit Coach app, swim-tracking, and a run-detect feature that turns on GPS and starts tracking your stats when you've been running for 2-5 minutes.

It's water-resistant for up to 50 meters and has a lap-swim workout mode to track your swim workouts. It also has an SpO2 sensor for eventually detecting sleep apnea. We also like that it comes with 2.5GB of local music storage, so you can save up to 300 songs on the device or download Pandora playlists to listen to offline (you need a paid Pandora account to access that functionality).

Fitbit Ionic deals usually drop the watch's price to $199 or less (down from $249). The all-time low is $166.

Fitbit Ace 2 deals

A Fitbit for kids

Screen: AMOLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: No | Built-in GPS: No | Waterproof: Yes | Rated battery life: 4 days

Good parental controls

Attractive design

No on-board GPS

The Fitbit Ace 2 is Fitbit's dedicated fitness tracker for kids. It tracks steps, active minutes, and sleep. You can also set custom goals in the Fitbit app. Kids are encouraged to hit their goals with virtual badges and fun on screen celebrations when they reach their accomplishments.

The device has built-in parental controls, so parents have control over their kids' social interactions in the Fitbit app. Although it sells for $69, the Fitbit Ace 2 has dropped down as low as $49 in the past.

Fitbit Aria 2 deals

Smarter than your average smart scale

Tracks: Weight, BMI, body fat, lean mass | Multi-user support: Yes (up to 8 users) | Bluetooth: Yes

Support for up to eight users

Intuitive interface

No body type profiles

The Fitbit Aria 2 is a smart scale designed to compliment your Fitbit tracker. It syncs automatically with your Fitbit dashboard and tracks your progress in easy-to-digest graphs.

We especially like that that the Aria 2 supports up to eight different users and each user can lock their stats to keep them private. As for the info it tracks, the Aria 2 can record your weight, BMI, lean mass, and body fat percentage. Once that info is synced to your Fitbit dashboard/app, you get a more complete picture of your health beyond how many steps you've walked or how many calories you've burned. However, you'll need a Fitbit tracker to get that grand view of your fitness profile.

In terms of Fitbit Aria 2 deals, the smart scale costs $129 but can be frequently found on sale for $99. The lowest price we've seen is $50.