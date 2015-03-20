New Apple TV Coming in June with Siri, App Store (Report)

Apple has long been rumored to be developing a revamped Apple TV, and the spruced-up set-top box may finally arrive as soon as this summer. According to a new report, a new version of Apple TV will debut in June with Siri integration and a dedicated App Store.

This news comes by way of Buzzfeed's John Paczkowski, citing sources "familiar with the company's plans." The new Apple TV is reportedly more of a reinvention than a simple refresh, touting Siri voice controls, an Apple TV app store and the ability to interact with smart home gadgets via Homekit.

In terms of specs, Paczkowski reports that the new set-top box could pack Apple's A8 processor and significantly more storage than the current 8GB model. The device could get an aesthetic redesign, as well as a new remote control.

Aside from promising new features and beefier performance, the new Apple TV could herald the launch of Apple's first-ever online TV streaming service. As reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, Apple could be planning to jump into the streaming TV arena with a $30 to $40 monthly service that would offer a combination of network and cable channels.



Apple kicked off its March 9 media briefing by announcing that it will temporarily be the exclusive provider of HBO's on-demand HBO Now service. At that same event, Apple also cut the price on its existing Apple TV, introduced in 2012, to $69. With the new Apple TV and Apple's streaming service both rumored to debut this June, that move may just be the beginning of a major TV push.

