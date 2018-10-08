Alienware Aurora Gets Beastly 9th-Gen Intel Upgrade

Two of the best gaming desktops you can buy are about to get even better.

Dell’s Alienware Aurora and XPS Tower Special Edition are both getting outfitted with Intel’s powerful new 9th-gen K-series processors later this month, which should make these two top systems even more appealing to hardcore gamers and streamers.



Intel’s 9th-Gen CPUs feature Intel Quick Sync Video technology, which allows for faster rendering and could be a boon for YouTubers and Twitch stars. The platform also makes use of Intel Optane memory, which prioritizes loading the apps you use more frequently.



This power boost should make a nice compliment to the Alienware Aurora, which is currently our favorite overall desktop thanks to strong gaming performance, attractive LED lighting and a brilliantly designed chassis that you can upgrade tool-free. The XPS Tower Special Edition is also a standout, offering the Aurora’s foolproof upgradability within a more subtle, office friendly design.



The new Aurora will also feature Alienware’s revamped Command Center software, which allows you to customize your system’s backlighting, overclock the CPU and get a detailed look at how your PC is performing. The software also lets you set performance and lighting options on a game-by-game basis.



The upgraded XPS Tower will be available on Oct. 29 starting at $1,099, while the new Alienware Aurora will launch on Oct. 30 starting at $899. We look forward to putting both souped-up machines through their paces once they hit our labs.