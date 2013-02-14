Yahoo Ditching 80% of Its Mobile Apps, Acquires Alike

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has said that Yahoo is getting rid of 80 percent of its mobile apps, while also acquiring location discovery app Alike.



Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, she confirmed that Yahoo’s mobile apps will be cut down from 60 to about 12, representing a reduction of 80 percent.



"You decide what the apps are, and then you migrate apps into each other, and some of the apps go away," she said during the conference. "You have to whittle it down. I think 12 to 15 is the right number. Ultimately, you want to not trouble users by making them download and install too many applications, but at the same time many applications are single-purpose."



Yahoo, which has over 200 million active monthly mobile users, also announced the acquisition of Alike, a location discovery app. "The Alike team created an app that focuses on personalization -- using the restaurants and places you like to find the ones you'll love," a Yahoo representative told CNET. "We were very impressed by the team and their approach to building personalized experiences. The entire Alike team will join Yahoo's mobile organization in San Francisco and Sunnyvale."



Alike is a mobile app that allows users to recommend bars, restaurants and shops that are nearby or similar to other venues. "We've always been passionate about the growing power of intelligent mobile experiences," Alike said regarding the deal. "We believe that distilled information, deeply personalized and made accessible anytime and anywhere, is what makes mobile experiences a part of our customers' daily lives."



"In Yahoo we've found a team as excited about this vision as we are, and who are serious about making it real. We're superexcited to join Yahoo's mobile team, where we can march toward that vision faster than ever."

