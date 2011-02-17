Trending

WinZip Now Offering System Utilities Suite

WinZip is now offering a suite of tools for cleaning, protecting and optimizing your PC's overall performance.

Tuesday WinZip announced that it's moving beyond mere compression and encryption by offering a suite of affordable, easy-to-use system utilities for the PC.

Called the WinZip System Utilities Suite, the toolset is broken down into three components: clean, protect and optimize. System cleaners will remove obsolete system files, correct registry errors, remove duplicate files, and free unused memory. The protection aspect includes security and privacy tools that will delete private data, recover accidentally deleted data, and even encrypt and protect sensitive personal files. System optimizer tools will supposedly update drivers, defrag the hard drive, check for file system and disk errors, and remove unneeded programs.

"Waiting until something goes wrong and then trying to fix it can be a costly, time-consuming and stressful situation that everyone would rather avoid," said Patrick Nichols, President of WinZip. "With the introduction of our new System Utilities Suite, WinZip makes it effortless to maintain your computer and get the optimal performance you need to accomplish all your business and personal computing tasks."

The WinZip System Utilities Suite is now available to purchase directly from WinZip for $39.95 (single license). Consumers not wanting to purchase the entire suite can buy the WinZip Driver Updater and WinZip Registry Optimizer separately as stand-alone utilities for $29.95 each. Additionally, customers can perform a free scan by downloading a free trial to identify performance and reliability issues.

The suite is available for Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7. Volume license discounts are also available.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gekko668 17 February 2011 05:59
    no thank. I got my CCleaner for that.
  • jhansonxi 17 February 2011 06:02
    Obviously they're having trouble with growth with the data compression product line. Too much competition from competitors like 7-Zip.
  • chickenhoagie 17 February 2011 06:04
    Greattt, another PC performance enhancing toolkit to be confused with the millions of other trojans and viruses out there..

    oh my gosh!!! cleanmyPC dot com!!!! so amazing!!!! *fart*
  • adamboy64 17 February 2011 07:04
    I kinda feel sorry for them. Pretty much when WinXP came out, WinZip was rendered obsolete. I mean, it still treated ZIP files better, but it wasn't enough for me to trial / purchase a seperate program.
  • 17 February 2011 07:20
    Eh, with Auslogics' suite of freeware utilities and 7-zip, I really have no need for WinZip's offering. I suppose it could be useful for corporate environments, though, where an integrated platform is more desirable.
  • JamesSneed 17 February 2011 10:30
    Lets not forget Infozip which is free and works on just about every *nix system as well. The world said we wont pay for compression utilities a long timme ago. Its time for winzip to evolve or die and making some PC cleaning utility well um people wont pay for that eather. Sorry winzip.
  • jsc 17 February 2011 11:11
    Too little, too late, for too much.
  • 17 February 2011 12:21
    Sounds like the lot of ya don't work in an enterprise environment. Try "zipping" an encrypted file with WinXP and come back here and let me know how it went.

    pshhht....
  • jsc 17 February 2011 12:53
    Sure, but that's their basic application.
  • martel80 17 February 2011 15:11
    So they basically scavenged multiple freely available utilites under a single GUI and want you to pay for the package? Buying this is a waste of money as is buying WinZip.
