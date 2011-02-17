WinZip Now Offering System Utilities Suite

Tuesday WinZip announced that it's moving beyond mere compression and encryption by offering a suite of affordable, easy-to-use system utilities for the PC.

Called the WinZip System Utilities Suite, the toolset is broken down into three components: clean, protect and optimize. System cleaners will remove obsolete system files, correct registry errors, remove duplicate files, and free unused memory. The protection aspect includes security and privacy tools that will delete private data, recover accidentally deleted data, and even encrypt and protect sensitive personal files. System optimizer tools will supposedly update drivers, defrag the hard drive, check for file system and disk errors, and remove unneeded programs.

"Waiting until something goes wrong and then trying to fix it can be a costly, time-consuming and stressful situation that everyone would rather avoid," said Patrick Nichols, President of WinZip. "With the introduction of our new System Utilities Suite, WinZip makes it effortless to maintain your computer and get the optimal performance you need to accomplish all your business and personal computing tasks."

The WinZip System Utilities Suite is now available to purchase directly from WinZip for $39.95 (single license). Consumers not wanting to purchase the entire suite can buy the WinZip Driver Updater and WinZip Registry Optimizer separately as stand-alone utilities for $29.95 each. Additionally, customers can perform a free scan by downloading a free trial to identify performance and reliability issues.

The suite is available for Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7. Volume license discounts are also available.