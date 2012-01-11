TRENDnet Launches User Friendly Wireless Range Extender

Looking for a way to extend your current wireless network? Is your smartphone or tablet unable to access the internet while you're sitting on the thinking chair? Part of TRENDnet's 2012 lineup is the 300 Mbps Easy-N Range Extender (TEW-736RE), a small device designed to eliminate those pesky dead spots and possibly bring Wireless N networking glory to the other side of the house.

As the name implies, the most you'll get out of this particular network extender is 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) antenna technology maintains a high bandwidth connection to a router or access point while increasing the overall wireless coverage. LED displays convey device and port status for easy troubleshooting.

"Setup takes minutes, with no drivers to install. Position the TEW-736RE in an area of low wireless coverage," the company said on Tuesday. "Then simply press the Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button on your router or access point, then on the TEW-736RE and you're done-the 300 Mbps Easy-N Range Extender is now extending your high performance wireless N network in an area with previously low to no wireless coverage."

TRENDnet's new extender fits right in with the company's current 450 Mbps wireless networking lineup despite its slower speed. At the heart of the lineup is the 450 Mbps Concurrent Dual Band Wireless N Router (TEW-692GR) which provides 450 Mbps speeds on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands at the same time. Because most laptops and desktops don't come packed with dual-band Wi-Fi support, the company also offers the USB-based 450 Mbps Dual Band Wireless N USB Adapter (TEW-684UB).

For connecting other devices spread throughout the house, there's the 450 Mbps Dual Band Wireless N HD Media Bridge (TEW-680MB) aimed at devices that need to sling HD content through the air including game consoles, internet televisions and more. This "bridge" connects to the devices via Gigabit Ethernet while sending and receiving data to the router via Wi-Fi (the 5 GHz band works best). There’s also the 450 Mbps Wireless N Gaming Adapter (TEW-687GA) designed specifically for game consoles without a Wi-Fi adapter, and the 450 Mbps Wireless N Access Point (TEW-690AP) which costs a bit more than the 300 Mbps Easy-N Range Extender, but offers those faster speeds.

The 300 Mbps Easy-N Range Extender is available now for $59.99 USD.