World of Warcraft Movie Filming to Begin in 2014

SlashFilm reports that Legendary Pictures is finally gearing up to film the long-awaited movie adaption of World of Warcraft.

The project has been in the works since Legendary Pictures purchased the film rights from Blizzard back in 2006. A lot has transpired since then, as the project has changed writers (Metzen, Robert Rodat), directors (Uwe Boll, Sam Raimi) and budgets ($100M+, $220M). For a while, it even seemed that there wouldn't be a Warcraft movie at all, falling prey to the same demons that pull games down into the vaporware abyss.

However this latest Warcraft movie news bit arrives by way of producer Charles Roven who said the studio plans to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2014. That said, it's still possible the movie could hit theaters before the end of 2015. "We’re moving forward; obviously Legendary is making that film and I’m having a great time with Duncan."

He's referring to Duncan Zowie Hollywood Jones, the son of musician David Bowie and Mary Angela Barnett. He graduated as a director from the London Film School and went on to direct 2009's "Moon" and 2011's "Source Code." He reportedly signed on as director of the World of Warcraft movie back in February.

"So the gauntlet was thrown down ages ago: Can you make a proper MOVIE of a video game," Jones said via Twitter. "I’ve always said it’s possible. Got to DO it now! ;)"

Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni will be producing the film for Legendary while Charles Roven and Alex Gartner will be producing for Blizzard and Atlas Entertainment. Serving as executive producer will be Stuart Fenegan while Chris Metzen will co-produce for Blizzard. Previously production was expected to begin around the third quarter of 2013 (fall) and wrap up in time for a 2015 release.

Legendary is reportedly keeping the script, written by Charles Leavitt, "under wraps." However back in 2007 Metzen said the storyline would be a current, "familiar one" from the MMORPG but altered for "film continuity." It would be seen from an Alliance perspective with the protagonist portrayed as a "kick ass human character."