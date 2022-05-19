You can speed up your Tesla Model Y delivery — but there are a few catches

Tesla wait times are pretty astronomical right now. That’s especially true if you want a Tesla Model Y, which could take up to a year to arrive depending on which model you want. There is a way to reduce that wait time, but only if you live near Tesla’s Giga Texas plant.

The Tesla Model Y is the automaker's budget SUV. While more expensive than the Model 3, it is still significantly cheaper than the larger Tesla Model X.

According to reports, Tesla has been sending out emails to Model Y reservation holders who live near the factory — which is situated just outside Austin, Texas. Apparently the automaker is willing to deliver a new Model Y pretty quickly, but only if they either change their original order or choose an inventory model.

Twitter user @mmsganesh posted screenshots of the email on the social network, offering the chance to accelerate their delivery. Interestingly, though, Tesla seems to be offering a car you can’t order on its website — a standard range Model Y.

BREAKING: Official confirmation about Giga Texas Model Y. 279 miles range and 0-60 in 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/9BDi9mghuFMay 17, 2022 See more

We heard rumors about a new standard range Model Y a few weeks back, following the ‘Cyber Rodeo’ event at Giga Texas. At the time it was claimed that only Tesla employees could purchase the car, but now it seems the company is offering them to local would-be Model Y owners.

These cars are also the first to come with Tesla’s new 4860 battery packs, on account of them being built at Gigas Texas. The 4860 batteries uses a new tabless cell, with Tesla promising to offer six times more power and five times the energy capacity — while also reducing overall cost.

The improved range afforded by the batteries are likely why Tesla has relaunched the standard range Model Y. The previous version which was rear wheel drive, only offered 244 miles of range and was cancelled shortly after Elon Musk declared anything less than 250 miles of range is “ unacceptably low ."

According to the email, this all-wheel-drive car offers 279 miles of EPA-rated range (or 269 miles with 20-inch wheels), a top speed of 135 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 5 seconds. The three cars Ganesh was offered cost $60,990 to $61,990, and have a few miles on the clock already. This suggests they should be ready to deliver pretty quickly.

Meanwhile, the Long Range Model Y — the cheapest one currently on sale on the Tesla website — starts at $62,990 and offers a range of 318 miles, the same 135 mph top speed, and a 0-60 time of 4.,8 seconds. The earliest this model will arrive is this November, and that requires spending at least $1,000 on some kind of premium option.

The Performance Model Y starts at $67,990 with a range of 303 miles, a 155 mph top speed and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. The earliest this model will arrive is July.

The question is whether many people will take Tesla up on this offer. The standard range models aren’t that much cheaper, and it’s not quite as good as the other two models. You’re losing 51-61 miles of range compared to a Long Range Model Y, and 24-34 miles of range compared to the Performance model. Not to mention the fact people likely ordered the Performance model because they wanted speed and acceleration the new standard range model lacks.

Users also have to account for the fact that buying an inventory model means they don’t get to choose what optional extras are included. Want your car in red, when only blue or white is available? Tough.

But if you are desperate to get a Tesla Model Y soon, don’t care which model you get and live near Austin, this may be your chance to skip the line.